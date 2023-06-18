 Skip to main content
Women's Hockey | US National Team

Hilary Knight patiently excited awaiting launch of women's pro hockey league, upbeat on her future

Knight Women's Hockey Future

The Canadian Press via AP

United States forward Hilary Knight (center) holds the cup as she celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in the gold medal game at the women's world hockey championships on April 16 in Brampton, Ontario. Patience remains the operative word from United States star Knight on the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s long-awaited bid to launch its own pro league.

Patience remains the operative word from Hilary Knight on the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's long-awaited bid to launch its own professional league.

"I'm not anxious yet. You know, I'm on the board, so I get a little peek behind the curtain so to speak," one of USA Hockey's most decorated and longest-serving players told The Associated Press this week.

