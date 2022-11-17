PALMDALE — The Highland wrestling team defeated Antelope Valley 78-0 to open the season and Golden League competition on Wednesday at The Pin House.
PALMDALE — The Highland wrestling team defeated Antelope Valley 78-0 to open the season and Golden League competition on Wednesday at The Pin House.
The Bulldogs won four matches with first-period pins.
Highland’s Manu Wesson, Richard Monjes, Sonny Venegas and Sultan Jasem all pinned in the first period. Monjes is a first year wrestler and his opponent was a returning wrestler.
The Bulldogs will compete in the Golden Legends Tournament on Saturday at Eastside High. They’re next league match is at Palmdale on Nov. 30.
Boys Basketball
Eastside 79, Boron 14
LANCASTER — The Eastside boys basketball team defeated Boron 79-14 in their second game of the season on Wednesday at Eastside High.
Makael Carter led the Lions (2-0) with 24 points, followed bu Camarie Medley with 11 points and Amir Johnson with 10 points.
“The boys played well tonight,” Eastside first-year coach Ashly McCullough said. “They executed very well. It was good to see them have success after all their hard work over the past six months since I took over in May.”
The Lions defeated Maywood CES 63-16 in their season opener on Monday.
Eastside next plays St. Bonaventure at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Battle by the Beach Showcase.
AVHS 7th Annual
Hunter Dodge Classic
LANCASTER — The Rosamond boys basketball team edged host Antelope Valley 55-52 in the semifinals of the 7th Annual Hunter Dodge Classic on Wednesday at Antelope Valley High School.
Desert won the other semifinal 51-36 over Highland (Bakersfield).
The two High Desert League rivals — Rosamond and Desert — will meet in the championship game at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Antelopes will take on Highland in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m.
Barstow defeated California City 66-43 in the consolation bracket, while Wasco snuck past Mojave, 48-46.
The Ravens and the Mustangs will meet in the seventh-place game at 6:30 p.m. in AV’s small gym, while Barstow and Wasco will play for fifth place at 4 p.m.
Lancaster Baptist and Cobalt play for the ninth-place game at 5 p.m. in the small gym.
Boys Soccer
Knight 3, Golden Valley 1
PALMDALE — The Knight boys soccer team opened the season with a 3-1 victory over Golden Valley, handing coach Juan Paolo his first win back as the boys coach.
Paolo coached the Knight girls for the past few seasons and was the boys coach from 2009-2013 where he led them to two Golden League titles.
Tuesday’s game was scoreless at halftime, but the Hawks (1-0) got two goals from Ruben Perez and one by Roberto Medina to go up 3-0 in the second half.
Medina also recorded an assist along with one each by Ethan Maldonado and Nathan Thomas.
Golden Valley scored its lone goal with a minute left in the game.
Knight’s Carlos Martinez and Anthony Aguilar shared time in the goal, each recording three saves.
The Hawks were without six starters, who are currently still playing club soccer.
