LANCASTER — The Highland baseball team withstood a rally by Eastside in a 5-4 Golden League win at Eastside High on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs had a 5-1 lead entering the bottom of the third inning, before the Lions began chipping away.
Joey Rocha recorded the last four outs to earn the save for Highland.
The Bulldogs took an early lead on a groundout by Shea Lewis in the first inning. Eastside tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.
Michael Carger Jr., Azayaz Garcia and Rocha all hit RBI singles in the second inning, giving the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead.
Eastside scored an unearned run in the fifth inning.
Highland pitcher Darren Roberts earn the win, giving up four runs on five hits in five innings, striking out nine. Jason Walker also pitched relief for the Bulldogs.
Highland finished with seven hits, as Troy Lewis and Rocha finished with two hits apiece. Eastside had five hits.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 15, Knight 0 (5)
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team won a Golden League game at Knight High 15-0 in five innings on Wednesday.
Quartz Hill (7-2, 2-1) was led by pitcher Logan Reddemann, who threw a complete game shutout, striking out eight and giving up four hits and two walks in five innings. Reddemann also hit a three-run home run, scored three runs and drew two walks.
Issac Gonzalez, Mason Johnson and Cole Vargas all finished with two hits apiece. Gonzalez scored three runs and drove in another, Johnson drove in two runs and scored once and Vargas scored two runs.
Quartz Hill will host Palmdale today and Knight on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Quartz Hill 48, Knight 43
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team pulled out a 48-43 victory over Knight in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday.
It was the Royals’ first victory over Knight since a 49-41 victory in 2015.
Aima Tuiasosopo led Quartz Hill (3-2) with 23 points, while Grace Faulk added to the game in several different aspects.
“Grace Faulk played a big part in securing the win with right points in the second half, along with some key rebounds and a final basket at the buzzer,” Quartz HIll coach Dean Miller said.
Blessing McBride led the Hawks (3-2) with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, while Riley Asp contributed eight points, seven tebounds and three steals and Oluwatoyin Sunday added five points and 10 rebounds.
Quartz Hill travels to Littlerock on Friday, while Knight heads to Eastside.
Girls Soccer
Knight 6, Lancaster 0
PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team defeated Lancaster 6-0 in a Golden League match on TUesday.
Jen Mendoza led the Hawks (6-1-1) with two goals and an assist, while Vivian Martinez and Alondra Munguia recorded one goal and one assist apiece.
Caitlin Diaz and Taliyah Parker also scored for Knight, while Brenda Murillo, Victoria Martinez and Jennifer Vera added one assist apiece.
Knight goalkeepers Vivian Lopez and Bela Gonzales combined for the shutout.
The Hawks play host to Littlerock on Thursday, while Lancaster (1-5-2) plays host to Highland.
Boys Tennis
Knight 4, Eastside 1
LANCASTER — The Knight boys tennis team won an abbreviated match, 4-1, against Eastside on Tuesday.
Both teams fielded just four players, so the coaches agreed to compete with two singles players and one doubles team each.
Knight No. 1 singles player Adam Velazquez cruised to two 6-0 victories, while Rabi Elkhoury won a 6-1 set.
Knight’s Elmer Avila and Anthony Bueno teamed up for a 6-1 win.
Eastside No. 1 singles player Antonio Solis won a 6-2 set.
The Hawks take on Highland next Tuesday, while the Lions face Lancaster next Wednesday.
