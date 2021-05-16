PALMDALE — The Highland wrestling team finished undefeated in the Golden League to win the league championship with a 42-23 win over Knight in the regular-season finale.
The Bulldogs finished 5-0 to win their first league title since 2016.
Highland coach Tim DeVestern said the Bulldogs’ strengths in the match were the lower weights, but the key to the win was their upper weights not getting pinned. He said Knight’s upper seven weight classes were extremely tough and full of seniors.
DeVestern credited Highland’s Cierra Abrego getting a pin a 182 pounds.
“(He) had a great match against a solid opponent and came away with the pin again,” DeVestern said.
DeVestern said Highland made great strides in his second year as head coach.
“It was been difficult for most teams to grow this year. We grew this year with a league title and look to reaching a team CIF title,” DeVestern said. “Goals are something that I have helped set for every athlete on our team once I became head coach for Highland last year. Goals are the key to life achievements I believe. This is a pretty cool achievement, but there’s many goals we have as a team and every individual has their own goal on the team.”
DeVestern credited the three seniors on the team, calling Ahre Ramos the team leader, Gennaro Davis the team motivator and Arqueece Taylor the team.
DeVestern said the three juniors stepped up and helped this season: Bobby Estrada, Thomas Gearllach and Cierra Abrego.
DeVestern said he is looking forward to building the program with their five sophomores: Jordan Zavala, Nick Wall, Matthew Coello, Raymond Williams and Sonny Venegas, as well as three more returning wrestlings: Jarrod Mendoza, Manu Wesson and Casper Wickes.
“We have a great support staff at Highland, the parents and our assistant coach Robert Estrada has been a great building block for our program,” DeVestern said. “I appreciate all the previous coaches that have set the foundation before. Wrestling is a tough sport and this was a tough season for all of us in the league. I hope we can build the league back up and get more competitive.”
Highland qualifies for the CIF team playoffs, which will be held on May 25. The brackets will be released on May 20.
“I believe we can compete and should do well,” DeVestern said.
There will not be a Golden League individual tournament and no CIF-Southern Section individual postseason.
Many teams experienced a smaller turnout this season, as wrestling was one of the last sports to be approved to return. As an indoor sport, wrestlers needed to be tested before competing.
