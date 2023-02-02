 Skip to main content
College Signings | Football | Highland High School

Highland trio signs with Friends Univ.

Teammate Hines signs with Fresno St.

Highland football players Aydehn Kingsberry, Simeon Smith and Sincere Smith all signed their National Letters of Intent to play football at Friends University, while teammate Mordecai Hines signed to play football at Fresno State on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Friends is an NAIA program in Topeka, Kansas.

