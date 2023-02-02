Highland trio signs with Friends Univ.

Highland football players Aydehn Kingsberry, Simeon Smith and Sincere Smith all signed their National Letters of Intent to play football at Friends University, while teammate Mordecai Hines signed to play football at Fresno State on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Friends is an NAIA program in Topeka, Kansas.
Hines was named the Golden League Lineman of the Year and received all-CIF honors. He recorded 28 tackles — 16 for a loss — during the Bulldogs’ undefeated league championship season. He also forced two fumbles and 10 hurries, while posting 6.5 sacks.
Hines is the second Highland player to sign with an NCAA Division 1 program this year as Brandon Johnson was an early signee with Arizona in December.
Kingsberry, the Golden League back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year, recorded 94 tackles, 20 for a loss, and four sacks. He also forced three fumbles, picked up an interception, scored two touchdowns and earned all-CIF honors.
Simeon Smith earned first team All-Golden League defensive honors as a defensive back. He recorded 28 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this past season.
Sincere Smith earned his third straight all-league honor this season as he was named first-team offense at wide receiver. He was also named all-CIF and played cornerback for the Bulldogs.
Sincere recorded four interceptions — three of which were pick-sixes — four tackles and one fumble recovery.
He also caught nine passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns.
Look for the full stories on these players in the coming weeks.
