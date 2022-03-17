PALMDALE — The Highland track and field team remained undefeated in Golden League meets, defeating Palmdale and Knight on Wednesday at Palmdale High.
The Bulldogs have four wins, including defeating Antelope Valley and Eastside.
Brandon Johnson led the Highland boys team by winning the 100 with a time of 10.57 seconds.
Marcus Hill won the 200 and Jorge De La O Santillan won the 400.
Eriel Banks won the 100 and 100 hurdles for the Highland girls and Lanai Gant won the 200 and 400.
Banks and Gant were part of the Highland 4x100 relay team, along with Kaela Davenport and Mia Jackson that won the event.
Gant, April Navas, Farah Williams and Gabriella Lomelli combined on the Highland 4x400 relay team to win the event.
Williams won the 300 hurdles and Kiana Rosby won the discus and shot put.
Baseball
Paraclete 5, Birmingham 4
VAN NUYS — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Birmingham 5-4 in a nonleague game on Wednesday at Birmingham High.
Paraclete starting pitcher John Balok improved to 5-0 on the season, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks in 6.1 innings.
Paraclete reliever Gavin Maish earned his second save, getting two outs.
Jacoby Madise led the Spirits at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Ryder Edwards was 1-for-3 with a two-run double and Cameron Estes drove in a run with a successful squeeze play.
Paraclete improved to 9-3.
The Spirits will host Viewpoint on Tuesday.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 15, Lancaster 0
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Lancaster 15-0 in five innings in a Golden League game on Wednesday at Lancaster High School.
The Royals improved to 3-0 in league and 6-4 overall.
Quartz Hill senior leadoff batter Jayden Steinhurst was 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored and senior Gus Swaner and junior Andrew Galindo both had two hits apiece. Swaner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run and Galindo was 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored.
Junior Logan Reddemann and senior Issac Gonzalez both drove in two runs for Quartz Hill.
Quartz Hill sophomore starting pitcher Ismael Quintero struck out seven in four shutout innings, giving up four hits and one walk. Junior reliever Nicholas Elipulos pitched one scoreless inning.
Quartz Hill will host Lancaster on Friday and play in the national bracket of the Coach Bob Tournament next week in Phoenix, Ariz.
Highland 19, Littlerock 0
LITTLEROCK — The Highland baseball team defeated Littlerock 19-0 in a Golden League game at Littlerock High on Wednesday.
Highland starting pitcher Carter Wood struck out 11 in five shutout innings, giving up one hit. Wood also hit a two-run home run.
Darren Roberts was 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs, a double, a triple and three runs scored, Will Paxton was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and two runs, Jason Walker was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and two runs, Caleb Montemayor was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Jakob Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3,
Palmdale Aerospace Academy 0
The Desert Christian boys volleyball team defeated Palmdale Aerospace Academy in straight sets, 25-6, 25-8, 25-14 in a nonleague match on Wednesday.
Senior opposite Kody Del Frate led Desert Christian with eight aces, 19 serves and five kills, senior outside Cade Schmidt had 12 kills, seven aces and 17 services, freshman setter Colt Schmidt added 27 assists and aces and junior outside Sean Worrell finished with six kills and two aces.
Desert Christian will play a league match at Trinity Classical today at 6 p.m.
