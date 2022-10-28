Highland tops Quartz Hill, wins undefeated league title

PALMDALE — The Highland football team has been steam rolling through the Golden League with relative ease.
In fact, the Bulldogs had already clinched at least a tie for the league championship entering Thursday night’s game against Quartz Hill.
However, in no way did Highland want to share anything with anybody.
The Bulldogs left no doubt as they continued their league dominance with an impressive 46-22 victory over their rivals on Senior Night at Highland High School.
It’s the third consecutive Golden League championship for Highland.
“All league long our defense has been playing lights out. Tonight, the score doesn’t indicate how well our defense played,” Bulldogs head coach Richard Lear said. “Tonight, we finished the league the way we wanted to, in dominant fashion.”
On Highland’s (9-1, 7-0) opening possession of the game, quarterback Justin Wyatt hit a streaking Kaleb Aleander up the Royals’ sideline for an 89-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.
Highland extended the lead after Arizona-commit, Brandon Johnson, bulled his way into the end zone for his first touchdown of the night, as Highland extended its lead to 12-0.
“We’re ready for the challenge,” said Johnson, referring to the playoffs. “We’ve worked so hard since before summer. I thought we played well as a team. Quartz Hill is a good team. Yeah, our mistakes were high, but as a team we played better. To come out here for Senior Night, and we’re leaving happy. I’m just so excited.”
Johnson finished with 127 yards on only eight carries. Johnson’s Quartz Hill counterpart, Ashtin Dupleasis had 59 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 20-0 in the first quarter following one of their two pick sixes after Logan Ward stepped in front of a Derrick Gordon pass and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown.
Highland forced Quartz Hill (5-5, 5-2) into five turnovers, including intercepting Gordon and Logan Hinton a combined three times.
“Turnover killed us. Highland is a good team and they did a good job,” Royals head coach Russell Gordon said. “We knew coming in to the game that we would have to limit our turnovers and manage the clock, but that didn’t happen. I thought our defense played very well. They’ve been building a program over there for seven years. We’ve been building for four months, so we’re really excited for the future.”
The Bulldogs led 34-0 at halftime and extended their lead to 40-0 following a 75-yard touchdown run by Johnson.
Quartz Hill got on the board on the ensuing kickoff after Deven Hooper returned the kick 90 yards for the touchdown, still the Royals trailed 40-7 at that point.
Highland’s prize for a dominant run through league, a likely date in the Division 4 playoffs. The Bulldogs still have a chance at Div. 5, but it’s likely they will jump to Div. 4.
“That’s the monster we created,” Lear said. “The guys work very hard and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Quartz Hill will likely earn a high seed in Div. 10, according to Gordon.
“Tonight, they just had a better start than we did. Some of our emotions got in the way,” Dupleasis said. “We have to look at the bigger picture. We seem to always play better at the end. We’ll be ready for the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.