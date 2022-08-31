Highland tops Knight

PALMDALE — The Highland girls volleyball team has a wealth of returning players and had already played in two preseason tournaments before its Golden League opener against Knight on Tuesday night.
The experienced players and game time in the preseason showed as the Bulldogs jumped out to a strong lead, winning the first two sets, and held on to win the match in four sets, 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 at Highland High School.
Highland (8-6, 1-0) won the Big Bear Tournament and finished fourth in the Burbank Tournament in the preseason.
“We played two tournaments already, so that kind of got us prepared,” Highland fourth-year coach Adam Burger said. “It’s a more experienced team than we’ve had in the past, so we wanted to get them some experience together, more playing time together early in the season, just to get ready for league. We pitted them up against kind of the highest competition we could find, just so they’re prepared for anything.”
The Bulldogs have eight returning players.
“I have a little bit of an older team,” Burger said. “These are a lot of my seniors from when they were first-year freshman.”
Highland led the entire first set, building a double-digit lead, 15-5.
The Bulldogs got key kills by junior Samiyah Edwards, senior Kireese Johnson and junior Sophia Hermida. Edwards and Johnson had at least two kills apiece in the opening set and senior Celeste Anaya had an ace.
Highland senior Kenna De La Rosa sealed the victory with an ace on set point.
“Usually our first set is always our strongest,” said Johnson, a third-year varsity player. “We come out really strong, really every time.”
Knight rebounded in the second set, as the two teams traded leads the first half of the set, with seven ties.
Highland never trailed after taking a 10-9 lead on a kill by senior Claire Martin.
“I feel like we did pretty good,” Johnson said. “We came together as a team and we did what we had to do. We struggled a little bit, but at the end of the day we handled it.
“Our communication got a lot better and trusting each other.”
Johnson had four kills down the stretch for the Bulldogs, junior Savannah Anaya had a key kill and Celeste Anaya had a block and a kill on match point, giving Highland a 2-0 advantage in the match.
“We started off the strongest, I think, we have. Usually we’re a slow starter,” Burger said. “But they have a lot of energy. They felt a little bit too complacent I think with the play. Knight did a really good job of challenging us. They progressively got stronger and asked us to respond, I think, after a little bit of time, they figured it out.”
The third set was more competitive, as the two teams traded leads the entire set and neither team led by more than four points, Knight 8-4, as Knight junior Janelle Cardenas ended a long rally with a kill.
After Highland led 21-20, Knight answered with two quick points to take a 22-21 lead and clinched set point on the third attempt to extend the match.
“I think we didn’t do good in the first set, but then we got it back, our energy and everything, later in the game and started playing how we should have ben playing all along,” said Knight senior Riley Asp, a third-year varsity player. “We were just really quiet and I think we were a kind intimidated at first. We were a good team and could beat them. We just had to think about that.”
Asp, junior Alyssa Guzman and senior Gracesen Exiga had key kills during the third set.
“We started off very rocky, but towards the end we started picking it up,” Knight coach Brandon Bell said. “We started getting the energy we need. Unfortunately it was a little late. They played really well though, overall. They played well. They hustled. They moved to the positions they needed to be in.”
The Hawks seemed to carry the momentum into the fourth set, although there were five ties early in the set.
Knight took a 6-5 lead on a kill by Exiga and led by as many as six points, 11-5, on a kill by Asp, and 17-11.
Highland rallied to tie the set at 19-19 on an ace by Johnson and took a 20-19 lead on a kill by Savannah Anaya.
The Bulldogs got two kills by junior Rubi Reyes and Savannah Anaya down the stretch.
Reyes gave Highland a 24-20 lead with a kill and the Bulldogs clinched match and set point on the fifth attempt.
“I think we started taking more advantage of our matchups,” Burger said. “It looked like they were running a pretty unique system on their side that unfortunately does seem like it was a bad matchup for our offense, at least.
“If we were able to get a connection between first touch to last touch, we could really close out.”
Highland hosts California City today and will play at Littlerock on Thursday.
Knight will host Palmdale on Thursday.
The Hawks played in one preseason tournament.
“Highland got a few more matches than us,” Bell said. “Not having as many matches as them does hurt us a little bit, I feel. It doesn’t prepare us as much as we’d like to be, but the season did move up a lot quicker, so it kind of threw off our whole schedule this year. With the whole time changes in schools, kind of blows us a little off too.”
The Hawks only have three returning players: Asp and seniors Harmony Panameno and Oluwatosin Sunday.
Knight finished tied for second place in the Golden League last season with Lancaster, while Highland placed third.
“We want to get No. 1, to be honest,” Johnson said. “We want to win. That’s what we’ve always wanted to do and probably beat Quartz Hill this year.”
