 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Highland 3, Knight 1

Highland tops Knight

Bulldogs open Golden League with victory

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Highland girls volleyball team has a wealth of returning players and had already played in two preseason tournaments before its Golden League opener against Knight on Tuesday night.

The experienced players and game time in the preseason showed as the Bulldogs jumped out to a strong lead, winning the first two sets, and held on to win the match in four sets, 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 at Highland High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.