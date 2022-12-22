 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Highland to play in Slam Jam title game

The Highland boys basketball team defeated Poly (Sun Valley) 55-34 in the Winter Slam Jam Tournament on Wednesday at Grant High School in Van Nuys.

The Bulldogs (6-7) led 31-17 at halftime and outscored the Parrots 24-17 in the second half to clinch the victory.

