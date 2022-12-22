Highland to play in Slam Jam title game

The Highland boys basketball team defeated Poly (Sun Valley) 55-34 in the Winter Slam Jam Tournament on Wednesday at Grant High School in Van Nuys.
The Bulldogs (6-7) led 31-17 at halftime and outscored the Parrots 24-17 in the second half to clinch the victory.
Highland will play Holy Martyrs in the tournament championship game at 5 p.m. today.
Quartz Hill 60, Faith Baptist 49
The Quartz Hill boys basketball team topped Faith Baptist 60-49 on Wednesday in the Faith Baptist Tournament.
The Royals (7-6) will play in the tournament consolation final at 2 p.m. today against Golden Valley.
