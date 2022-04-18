Highland softball splits 2 tourney games

THOUSAND OAKS — The Highland softball team split two games in the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated Simi Valley 11-1 in five innings in the first game and lost to West Ranch 9-2 in four innings because time was called in the tournament game.
Highland (13-8) scored in every inning against Simi Valley, the biggest being a four-run second.
Angelina Quezada went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Analise Memory went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Mia Romero was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Marissa Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.
Highland’s Emily Centeno hit a double and drove in two runs and Jaden Wilson had a hit and an RBI.
Kaela Marin allowed one run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in five innings to earn the victory.
In the West Ranch game, the Bulldogs trailed 2-0 after the first inning, but went up 6-2 with a six-run third inning.
The Wildcats, however, scored five of their own in the bottom of the third to take a 7-6 lead and added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Courtney Hardy hit a two-run home run for Highland, while Memory went 2-for-3 with a run, Quezada was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Centeno was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Romero also hit a double and scored a run, while Wilson added a hit.
Marin took the loss, allowing eight runs — six earned — on 12 hits and no walks with three strikeouts in three innings.
Hardy pitched the final inning, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and one strikeout.
The Bulldogs return to Golden League play Tuesday at home against Palmdale.
Track and Field
Highland at Mt. Sac Relays
WALNUT — Highland junior Matthew Donis earned his second medal of the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday, finishing third in the boys seeded 800-meter run.
Donis ran a personal-best time of 1 minute, 57.14 seconds. He took second in the 3,200 meters on Friday, breaking the school record with a time of 9:05.58.
“To be able to walk away with a medal in the 3,200 meters and the 800 meters show his versatility as a competitive track athlete,” Highland coach Ashley Blunt said.
Senior Cesar Cuevas also raced in the 800 meters on Saturday, finishing 14th overall with a time of 1:59.66.
Highland’s 4x100-meter relay team — junior Sincere Smith, sophomore Oghenero Adigheji and juniors Kaleb Alexander and Brandon Johnson — took 13th in the seeded event with a time of 43.11 seconds.
