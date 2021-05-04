LANCASTER — The Highland softball team remained undefeated in Golden League play with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Lancaster on Monday afternoon.
Annika Gugler earned the shutout victory in the circle, allowing just three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
“Annika pitched a great game,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said. “I challenged her to no walks, but two in five innings I’ll take.”
Gugler got some help keeping the shutout intact as center fielder Keira Carrillo doubled up a runner on first base to end the game.
“It was a great way to end the game,” Harmon said.
Courtney Hardy got the scoring started for the Bulldogs (10-1, 7-0 GL) with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning. She also hit a double later in the game.
“Courtney with the big knock got things started for us,” Harmon said. “Hitting is contagious and we hit well.”
Highland had 20 hits in the game. Natalie Gomez finished 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Emily Centeno finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Analise Memory was 3-for-4 with a double and Jaden Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Angelina Quezada had two hits with a double, Carrilo had two hits with a triple and and Mia Romero hit two doubles with an RBI.
Kylie Zinn had two hits for the Eagles (4-5, 4-3) while Alex Cabral picked up the other hit. Cabral also pitched 1.2 innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run on four hits and one walk.
The two teams meet again at Highland on Friday.
“We had a great team win, all 15 did their jobs today,” Harmon said. “We had a plan going in and we executed it. Very proud of the girls today. Looking forward to Friday’s game at home.”
