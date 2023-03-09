Highland shuts out Knight in GL opener

PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Knight 9-0 in the Golden League opener on Wednesday at Knight High.
Highland (4-1-1, 1-0) had four players finished with two hits apiece.
Highland seniors Erick Holman, Troy Lewis and Carter Wood and junior Caleb Montemayor each had two hits apiece.
Holman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Lewis was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Wood was 2-for-4 with a double and Montemayor was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI.
Highland junior Will Paxton was 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Highland junior Jacob Badillo earned the win on the mound, throwing three scoreless innings with no hits allowed and five strikeouts.
Wood threw three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out six and Paxton threw one shutout inning, giving up no hits with three strikeouts.
Knight sophomore Louie Nieto went 1-for-3 for the Hawks and senior pitcher Gabriel Kostorowski struck out five batters in four innings.
The two teams will play at Highland on Friday.
Quartz Hill 11, Palmdale 5
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its Golden League opener, 11-5, against Palmdale on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals (3-3, 1-0) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit after the Falcons (1-8, 0-1) scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Quartz Hill took a 6-2 lead with five runs in the fourth inning and scored another three in the fifth. Palmdale scored three runs in the top of the sixth.
Quartz Hill senior Andrew Galindo led the Royals at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored with a double and a triple.
Junior Owen Rice drove in two runs for the Royals, going 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Quartz Hill outhit Palmdale 9-5 and played an error-free game.
Senior pitcher Dominick Lee struck out nine batters in five innings for the Royals, giving up two earned runs on two hits and one walk.
Quartz Hill junior reliever Isaac Quintero threw one shutout inning, striking out three, and did not give up a hit or a walk.
Palmdale senior Roman Mercado and junior Julian Preciado both finished with two hits apiece for the Falcons. Mercado was 2-for-3 with a run, a double and an RBI and Preciado was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
The two teams play again on Friday, at Palmdale High.
— Paraclete 12, Serrano 1 (5)
— Lancaster 12, Eastside 1 (5)
— Quartz Hill 3, Eastside 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-19)
