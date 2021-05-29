LANCASTER – Prior to entering high school, Highland girls’ basketball coach Jeff Sisson made a promise to Kimberly Leon.
It wasn’t that she’d average 30 points per game, nor would the Bulldogs win a state championship. No that wasn’t the promise made.
“I’ve known her since the sixth grade,” Sisson said. “I promised her as a freshman that I’d get her in to college. I told her to give me three schools and I’ll fight to get you into one.”
Fast forward four years and Sisson helped keep his word.
The senior point guard recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the next level at Division III University of La Verne.
Div. III schools can’t offer athletic scholarships, but it was what Leon did in the classroom that propelled her to the next level. She currently holds a 4.0 GPA and was named one of the school’s valedictorians. With that she was awarded a near full academic scholarship to La Verne.
“You know when something is just the right fit for you. It was just a gut feeling and it seemed perfect. I’m looking forward to playing at the next level. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” she said. “My mindset has always been academics and I knew D-III was where I could play. Nobody ever sugar coated it for me.”
And former University of Antelope Valley women’s head basketball coach and current University of La Verne head coach Jason Pruitt couldn’t be happier.
“It’s rare when we get kids with grades like hers and can play. She’s going to fit right in to our family, or culture, our team,” Pruitt said. “She knows she has work to do, but she is committed and we’re committed to her. All she needs to do is have fun and shoot the ball. She fits right into what we like to do.”
The Leopards, which under Pruitt had the most wins since the 08-09 season, like to score and score a lot. La Verne was the sixth highest scoring team in Div. III in the 19-20 season. The Leopards were 15th in the nation in 3’s made per game and 24th in total 3’s made.
Yeah, Pruitt is right, Leon will fit right in.
Maybe he was referring to the game in which Leon netted three 3-pointers in a span of about three minutes against co-Golden League champion Lancaster. She finished with four 3-pointers against the Eagles in a losing effort.
“She has the freedom to shoot,” said Pruitt, who employs the coaching style of shooting every 10 seconds or less, including 100 shots per game and 50 3’s per game. “If she doesn’t shoot, she won’t play and she knows that.”
Not many coaches give freshmen the green light to let it fly, but Pruitt does and Leon is ready for the challenge.
“Over this last year I think I’ve gotten better with my three. I’ve definitely gained more confidence,” the four-year varsity captain Leon said. “All summer I’ll just be working on shooting and having a quick release. I’m looking forward to playing the higher speed tempo.”
While at La Verne, the All-Golden League Leon plans to major in either Biology or Chemistry and then finish up at a top medical school where she’d like to be a dermatologist.
Only fitting how she gets under the skin of opposing defenses with her play.
“She’s a huge asset. A play maker. Everyone that plays us knows they have to stop her,” Sisson said. “She’s done a great job on and off the court. Filling her shoes will be tough. We’re like a family here. I think of all these girls like a daughter.”
Junior guard and teammate Milana Mercado agreed.
“We’re going to miss her a lot. She’s the heart of the team. She’s meant a lot to this team,” Mercado said. “It will be weird (when she’s gone), but we’ll adjust. I’m so happy for her. She’s doing big things and I wish her the best of luck.”
Leon said she’ll miss her Highland family, but is ready for the next level.
“I’ll definitely miss them and playing high school. They’re like family to me,” she said. “But this is a new chapter for me and I’ll make a new family. Life goes on and I’m looking forward to the new challenge.”
Leon chose La Verne over Cal Lutheran and other schools on the east coast mainly because “it is close to home and a very prestigious school.”
The top-seeded Bulldogs and Leon will host 16th seed Claremont in the second round of the Div. 3A playoffs tonight at 7pm at Highland High School.
