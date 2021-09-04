PALMDALE — The Highland football team didn’t make many mistakes in a 50-0 victory over Adelanto on Friday night at Highland High School.
The Bulldogs scored on their first three possessions, had five different players score and forced two turnovers.
“I’m ecstatic, coming off that loss last week, this feels great,” Highland junior Brandon Johnson said. “It feels great for my mental. It feels great for my physical. Everything feels amazing right now. We still have a lot of mistakes that we need to clean up, but once we clean up those mistakes I feel that we can make a good run at a championship once again.”
Johnson rushed for three touchdowns on eight carries for 99 yards. Johnson, a second-year varsity player, scored on a 5-yard run on the Bulldogs opening drive of the game.
Despite the dominating performance, the Bulldogs (1-1) were focused on correcting the mistakes they did make in the game. Highland committed 10 penalties for 95 yards.
“This week, we had, I wouldn’t say a lot less mistakes because there was still a lot, but we were more dedicated, more aggressive with the other team,” Johnson said. “We did what we had to do. We executed all around the ball.
“We come out the game strong. We finished the game strong. The first time we got the ball, everyone was fired up. Everyone was firing on all cylinders. That’s what it takes for the ball to get driven down the field for us to score touchdowns.”
Highland blocked an Adelanto punt on the Saints’ first possession and capitalized on the special teams play.
Highland senior Eric Williams scored on a 10-yard run on the Bulldogs’ first play.
“I’m proud of the way we bounced back and responded after a tough game last week,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “That No. 5 over there is a pretty electric player and to keep him out of the end zone, I thought we did a pretty good job defensively.
“Any time you’re scoring 50 points on offense, something is clicking. We’ve just got to clean up the mistakes and continue to improve.”
Highland senior Lance Milton had a sack on the Saints’ first possession and Highland junior Aydehn Kingsberry had a sack on their second drive.
Highland junior JeSean Anthony returned a punt 68 yards to set up the Bulldogs’ third possesson, which consisted of a 2-yard touchdown run by Kingsberry, giving Highland a 22-0 lead in the first quarter.
“Oak Hills is a great team,” Lear said of last week’s 33-2 loss in the Bulldogs’ opener. “I think we improved from game one to Week 2. I’ve always told our guys, the most improvements throughout the year are going to be made in the first three weeks of the season. We made some good gains tonight. We just can’t be content and continue to work hard and continue to get better in practice.”
Highland junior quarterback Logan Hinton threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to senior Tahjay Ross midway through the second quarter and Johnson scored on a 67-yard run late in the first half to give Highland a 36-0 lead going into the second half.
“If we get up 50-0, our backups should be getting in. Our backups should be getting in to get experience for these younger guys,” Lear said. “I thought tonight when they did get in, they contributed, made minimal mistakes.”
Hinton completed 5-of-10 passes for 161 yards, with Ross finishing with three catches for 127 yards.
Highland had 187 total yards rushing on 20 combined carries.
Johnson added a 12-yard touchdown run and junior Charles Terrence scored on a 17-yard run early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Highland finished with 354 total yards in offense, while the Bulldogs’ defense held Adelanto to 158 total yards in offense, including 15 yards rushing.
“It’s the mindset that I have and that the rest of the team has. We all know we need to cleanup these mistakes if we want to make another run at the championship,” Johnson said. “The mistakes have to be gone by the time the preseason is over. They have to be.”
Highland won the Golden League title in its abbreviated spring season, finishing 5-0.
The Bulldogs finished second in the Golden League in 2019 and won the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 Championship, beating North Torrance 24-12.
Highland went on to the Division 4-AA Bowl Game, losing to Ripon 31-28.
The Saints also lost their opener, 41-6 at Serrano.
Adelanto went 3-2 in the spring season. The Saints won the Desert Sky League title in 2019 and was trying to win their second consecutive CIF-Southerns Section championship, but it was derailed by a benches clearing brawl in their Division 12 semifinal game against Orange Vista.
Adelanto had defeated Orange Vista in the CIF-SS Division 13 championship game in 2018 and led Orange Vista 41-0 in the third quarter when a brawl led to officials calling an end to the game.
