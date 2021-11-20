Highland runs out of time against Serrano

The Highland football team fought until the very end in a highly contested game against Serrano on Friday.
The Bulldogs were driving right up until they ran out of time and fell 18-13 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 8 semifinals.
“Was a very tough, physical battle against a good Serrano team,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “We just ran out of time at the end there. I’m super proud of our team on a very successful season.
“Obviously, not the end we wanted or envisioned, but it’s been a heck of a run. I love our team and I’m very appreciative of the coaching staff for all of their hard work and dedication. The future remains bright at Highland.”
The Bulldogs got on the board first with a touchdown in the third quarter and led 6-0 after the two-point conversion attempt failed.
Serrano tied the game at 6 after its own conversion attempt failed and that’s where the score sat at halftime.
Serrano took the lead, 12-6, on a Payton Cornell rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
But Highland went up 13-12 after a rushing touchdown and a PAT with five minutes remaining in the game.
Serrano scored again with a minute to go on Tanner Chafee’s rushing score to make it 18-13.
Brandon Johnson and Adonte Medley each scored rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, whose last loss came to Serrano, 21-12, on Sept. 10.
“We played three different quarterbacks tonight looking for a spark,” Lear said. “Ultimately, we just made too many mistakes and you can’t do that against good teams this deep into the playoffs and expect to win.
