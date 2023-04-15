Highland routs Lancaster

PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team used aggressive base running and hitting on Friday afternoon to remain undefeated in the Golden League.
The Bulldogs had two stolen bases, both in the first inning and three extra-base hits in a 13-1 victory over Lancaster in five innings at Highland High School.
Highland improves to 16-3-1 overall and 10-0 in league play, tied for first with Quartz Hill (10-0). The two teams meet for a two-game series in the final week of the regular season. Lancaster falls to 2-5 in league.
“We played really well,” Highland coach Chris Paxton said. “We ran the bases extremely well, that’s kind of our thing. We’re super aggressive.
“Offensively, we hit the ball and put it in play. We ran the bases really, really well the last few weeks and it’s been the difference.”
Highland broke open a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the second, five in the third and four in the fourth inning, outhitting Lancaster 13-2.
Highland senior leadoff batter Jakob Rodriguez-Katz led off the bottom of the first with a walk, stole second, then advanced to third on a bloop single by senior Troy Lewis and scored on a ground ball by junior Caleb Montemayor.
“I think we played really well,” said Lewis, a third-year varsity player. “We were all on the same page. Nobody was getting down on themselves if they didn’t hit. Found a lot of holes. Capitalized on base running a lot and solid defense.
“The key to having everyone contribute is no matter where you are in the lineup, always taking it serious. Team at-bats and playing your hardest.”
Lancaster senior starting pitcher Jacob Martinez hit a solo home run to left field with one out in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1. Lancaster sophomore Alastair McInnes singled with two outs later in the inning for the last hit for the Eagles.
Highland quickly retook the lead in the second with three hits and a hit batter.
Highland junior Luke Manzano hit a ground-rule double with one out in the second and scored when junior Jacob Badillo followed with a double. Badillo scored on a wild pitch.
Rodriguez-Katz was hit by a pitch and scored from first on a single by Lewis.
“I feel great. We hit the ball really well,” Badillo said. “We all came together as a team and put the ball in play with runners on. We came in locked in, ready to play. Play the game like how we always play.
“I feel great. We’re all involved in the game. We all love each other. It’s a brotherhood here. I just feel great about this team. We’ve got something great here.”
The Bulldogs took a 9-1 lead with four hits, two walks and two Lancaster errors in the third.
Highland junior William Paxton singled to lead off the third, senior Erick Holman drew a one-out walk and Manzano hit an RBI single. Holman scored on an error and Manzano scored on an error that allowed senior Carter Wood to reach first.
Rodriguez-Katz singled and Lewis hit a two-run bloop single with two outs.
“I think we beat ourselves defensively,” Lancaster coach David Fischenich said. “Highland does an amazing job of finding the barrel and putting the ball in play. They’re not going to strike out. They do a good job of having team at-bats and kind of putting it on the next guy.
“Hats off to them. Good job by that coaching staff kind of showing them that team approach and team baseball is kind of the way to go and they did a great job of it today.”
Lewis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, William Paxton and Manzano were both 2-for-3 and Badillo was 2-for-2. William Paxton scored twice, as did Manzano, who also drove in a run and Badillo scored twice and drove in two runs.
“Team chemistry is way farther along than at the beginning of the season,” Lewis said. “There was a few bumps and now it’s like smooth.”
Highland sealed the victory with four runs in the fourth on five hits.
Williams Paxton, junior Christian Arreola and Holman hit three consecutive singles to start the inning, with Holman driving in two runs.
Badillo hit a one-out single to drive in a run, Carter followed with a double and scored on a grounder by Rodriguez-Katz.
Highland won 9-3 at Lancaster on Wednesday.
“I would say we ran the bases better, but we also put the ball in play better,” Chris Paxton said. “I think we had six strikeouts on Wednesday and we had one strikeout today. We had more baserunners. The biggest difference was how aggressive we were in taking extra bases on base hits and bobbles. That was the main difference.
“Lancaster is a great program. I was there. The coaches and kids there are great. We really enjoy playing them. It’s a classy organization.”
Badillo said the Bulldogs were motivated to play better after their performance on Wednesday.
“It motivated us, so we could come out here again and do what we do and play as a team and hit the ball,” Badillo said. “Everyone came together. We got the bench involved, so they’re out here supporting us while we’re on the field.”
Lewis said the Bulldogs are always looking to improve, especially after allowing Lancaster to scored three runs in the later innings on Wednesday.
“We always look at our past performances and see how we can improve,” he said. “We got a little sloppy in the last inning of the last game. So we were like, ‘Let’s treat this like a playoff game. Bring it from the start all the way to the finish.’”
Badillo struck out one batter in two innings of work, giving up two hits, two walks and a hit batter.
“I feel good. I missed the strike zone a little bit, but I came together and pulled it through to get out of those innings and bring us back in to hit,” Badillo said.
Williams Paxton threw three shutout innings of relief, giving up one walk and striking out five.
“DL gave us two good innings and Will came in and pitched the three,” Chris Paxton said. “That’s kind of what we did on Wednesday too. That’s kind of what we’ve done. We’ve gone away from having one starter and two starters and we have four guys. We split it up throughout the week, so we keep the pitch counts down and the arms alive. They did a real good job and threw strikes. As long as we throw strikes, we keep ourselves in the games.”
Highland will face Alta Loma today at 1 p.m. in the championship game of the Arroyo Valley Tournament.
Highland finished second in the Golden League last season and Lancaster was fourth.
The Bulldogs play a two-game series against Palmdale next week, while Lancaster will face Antelope Valley next week.
“We have to win out,” Fischenich said. “There are a lot of teams fighting for that three and four spot in league, so we have to win out. We’re going to have to win out to get in there.”
Lancaster will play two games against Palmdale in the final week of the regular season. The Eagles will host Eastside on April 24 in a makeup game.
Lancaster plays host to Hesperia Christian on Monday in a non-league game.
