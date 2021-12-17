Highland rolls past Eastside in GL game

LANCASTER — Highland girls basketball coach Jeff Sisson said something pretty scary for the rest of the Golden League.
“I’m happy we won, but we can play better,” the head coach said.
At times the Bulldogs looked sluggish but still forced Eastside to commit 29 turnovers as the Lions couldn’t solve Highland’s defensive riddle and the Bulldogs remained atop the league standings with a 60-34 victory over Eastside, Thursday evening at Eastside High School.
Highland (5-4, 5-0) was led by Zaniyah Wyatt who finished with 18 points in limited minutes.
Wyatt was plagued with foul trouble much of the game after being assessed her fourth foul in the second quarter.
“We still have work to do. I thought we played well as a team, but there are still things we have to work on,” Wyatt said. “This is a big win for us. Every Golden League win is a big win for us. Every year it seems like we tie for first place in league, and this year we’re trying not to share it.”
The Bulldogs led 35-18 after the second quarter, but Eastside (6-2, 4-2) opened with a 7-0 run, including four straight points by Aprill Medrano. The Lions held Highland without a field goal for the first five minutes of the quarter. Kayla Davenport broke that scoring drought with a bucket following Eastside’s 19th turnover of the game.
Still, the Lions outscored the Bulldogs, 10-4, after the third quarter and Highland only led 39-28.
“Our half-court defense was not up to par,” Sisson said. “We kind of fell short in our half-court sets. We’re a young team and I’m still trying to look at all our players and build trust.
“We’re still learning. I know we will continue to improve. I saved Z (Wyatt) for the fourth quarter because I knew they were out of gas.”
A fresh Wyatt took advantage in the fourth quarter. Two consecutive fast-break layups by Wyatt capped a 10-0 run by the Bulldogs as they distanced themselves to lead 49-28. Wyatt finished with 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“We really don’t know how to play aggressive; we’re passive,” Eastside head coach Gerard Nelson said. “When we get down, we start doing stuff for home runs.
“We had spurts when we played well, but we weren’t consistent throughout the game. When we get down, we get down on ourselves. Twenty-nine turnovers speak for itself.”
The Lions came into the game trailing the Bulldogs and Knight by half a game in the standings for first place. Eastside now trails Highland and Knight by 1½ games following the Hawks’ 53-41 victory over Quartz Hill.
“We didn’t execute well. We needed to take care of the ball better,” the Lions’ Madeline Ortiz said. “We weren’t consistent tonight, and we weren’t keeping our head in the game. But we’ll learn from this and come back stronger.”
Medrano led the Lions with 15 points and Ortiz added eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Highland led 16-6 after the first quarter, but Eastside cut into that lead after scoring eight of the first 11 points to trim the lead to 19-14. Eriel Banks stopped the bleeding with two consecutive baskets, followed by a 3-pointer from Davenport and another by Milana Mercado. The Bulldogs closed the second quarter with a 16-4 run.
Banks finished with 10 points and Athieng Bol and Davenport each finished with nine.
