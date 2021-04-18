PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team broke a late tie to hand Quartz Hill its first loss in a 5-3 Bulldogs’ victory in a Golden League Tournament on Saturday at Highland High School.
Highland’s Shea Lewis hit a two-run single on a 2-0 count in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.
Quartz Hill led 2-0 before Lewis drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch in the third inning.
The Bulldogs finished with six hits. Lewis and Brayden Jackson both had two hits apiece. Jackson also had three stolen bases, as the Bulldogs had two players with at least two steals.
Right-handed pitcher Austin Schaefer earned the win on the mound for Highland, giving up three runs on four hits in six innings, striking out five.
Joey Rocha earned the save for the Bulldogs, recording the last three outs.
Colin Stout went 2-for-3 at the plate for Quartz Hill.
Highland came into the game with momentum, defeating Littlerock 14-0 on Friday at Littlerock High School.
Highland pitcher Carter Wood threw a no-hitter in the victory.
Wood threw five scoreless innings, striking out 10.
Lewis hit a home run in the fifth inning, capping a five-run inning. Darren Roberts drew a walk and Michael Carger Jr. singled to help keep the inning alive.
The Bulldogs finished with nine hits in the win. Carger Jr. and Roberts both had multi-hit games.
Carger Jr. went 3-for-4 to lead the Bulldogs.
Highland also played error-free defense behind Wood, including Azayaz Garcia fielding 10 plays flawlessly.
Baseball
Paraclete 5,
Viewpoint 1
CALABASAS — The Paraclete baseball team scored a 5-1 league win at Viewpoint High on Friday.
Paraclete pitcher Bryan Peck struck out eight to earn his fourth win for the Spirits (7-3, 2-0).
Hunter Logan went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs for Paraclete, Ryder Edwards was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Logan Reese was 1-for-4 with a run batted in.
Paraclete will play at Windward on Wednesday in a 2 p.m. game.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 1,
Mammoth 0
MAMMOTH — The Rosamond girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season, edging Mammoth 1-0 on the road on Friday.
Alexy Finch scored the lone goal of the game for the Roadrunners (1-1 High Desert League) with an assist by Kiara Atwell.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme made seven saves to preserve the shutout.
Rosamond travels to Garces Memorial for a non-league contest on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Highland 50,
Quartz Hill 40
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team lost to Highland 50-40 in a Golden League game on Friday.
The two teams entered the game with 2-0 records.
The Bulldogs (3-0) quickly took a 17-5 lead in the game, but the Royals (2-1) rallied back to trail 29-27 at halftime.
Quartz Hill had a short 34-30 lead in the second half, but Highland went on a 20-6 run to close out the game.
“Just too many turnovers against a good team,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said.
Quartz Hill takes on Lancaster on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
