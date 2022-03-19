Highland rallies past Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Highland boys volleyball team spoke of its opening set loss to Lancaster as a ‘wakeup call.’
The Bulldogs rallied after dropping the first set of a Golden League match at Lancaster High School, winning the next three sets to win the match 20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 and remain undefeated in league.
Highland (8-0, 6-0) remains alone in first place in the Golden League, and undefeated overall, while Lancaster (8-12, 4-2) falls to third place, behind Quartz Hill.
“The first set, they didn’t come in confident,” Highland first-year coach Kimberly Manzo said. “The second, third, fourth, they came in, it was their game. They made it their tempo. They were doing just amazing on the court.
“It was a wakeup call to them. They just felt they weren’t playing as a team. Once we got into the second set, they felt like it was all family now. They were all in this together.”
Lancaster led for most of the opening set and took the lead for good, 16-15. Lancaster sophomore Kendall Esparza had two kills in the first set and sophomores Tristan Fleshman, Jonathan Luna and William Critchfield each had one kill apiece.
“I think we could have started off stronger, but we came together as a team, got our mentality right,” Highland senior Joshua Alvarez De Jesus said. “Pulled our own weight together.
“After the first set, it was a wakeup call. That wasn’t us. We had a team huddle and said, ‘Just do your job and trust your teammate next to you that they’ll do their job.’ That’s what we did.”
Highland led for most of the second set, but there were six ties. Lancaster led once, 13-12, but Highland never trailed again after taking a 15-14 lead.
Highland senior Gianluca Aquino had a kill on set point.
Alvarez De Jesus had two kills in the second set and Aquino, Tyson, junior Donovan McGilbray and senior Issiah McDougall all had one kill apiece in the set. Senior Gavin Rohewal also had an ace.
Esparza had two kills for the Eagles in the second set.
“I feel good. I feel like as a team, after the first set, we brought our energy up a lot and started picking it up,” Tyson said. “I think it was just our wakeup call. Our coach, she gave us a good timeout to bring our senses together. As a team we were like, ‘Yeah, we need to do this. We’re going to take this.’”
Lancaster led briefly at the beginning and in the middle of the third set.
Highland didn’t trail after taking a 13-12 lead and McGilbray sealed the win with a kill on set point, giving Highland a 2-1 advantage overall.
Tyson, McGilbray and junior Cameron Taylor all had two kills apiece in the third set and Alvarez De Jesus had one. Taylor also had an ace.
Luna had three aces in the third set for Lancaster, Esparza had two kills and Critchfield had one.
“Momentum, it comes from a team, of course,” Tyson said. “If one person is talking, we all have got to talk together. If one person is happy, we’re all happy together. Team sports.
“I feel we’re good as a team. We’re still growing together, of course, individually and as a team. Right now, I like where we’re going. I hope we keep that same energy.”
Highland led the entire fourth set, jumping out to a 7-1 lead, after Aquino had a kill to end a long rally on the opening point. Tyson had two blocks during the Bulldogs’ opening run.
The Bulldogs would eventually build a double-digit lead, as it briefly did late in the third set.
Alvarez De Jesus had a kill on set and match point. Aquino had a kill and an ace in the fourth set, Tyson had two kills, as did Taylor, who also had an ace. McDougall and senior Treyvon Urssery had one kill apiece in the set and sophomore libero Williams Reyes had an ace.
Esparza, Luna and junior Javier Zarate each had one kill apiece in the fourth set.
“As a team, we’re doing great, but I know we could do better,” said Alvarez De Jesus, a third-year varsity player.
Highland is off for Spring Break and do not play again until league play resumes on March 30, when the Bulldogs host Quartz Hill for the first meeting between the two teams to cap the first half of league play.
Quartz Hill is the defending league champion. Highland finished second last season and Lancaster was third.
“They’re doing really good,” Manzo said. “Every day we’re learning something new. They’re making progress every day, every practice. Every day they’re giving me their all. I can’t complain.”
Lancaster handed Quartz Hill its lone loss in league play, in five sets on March 11, but could not replicate that performance on Friday. The Eagles also have a forfeit loss from early in league play.
“We’re moving on from this game,” Lancaster coach Alfredo Garcia said. “We’re going to get ready for our next game.
“We’re just battling many different things and I think today they all hit us at the same time. We’re still learning what kind of team we’re going to be.”
The Eagles are also off until league play resumes on March 30, when Lancaster hosts Palmdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.