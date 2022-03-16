Highland powers way past improved Littlerock

LITTLEROCK — The Highland softball team knew it was facing a much improved Littlerock on Tuesday.
The Lobos are off to their best start in years and are ranked No. 4 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 7 poll.
Highland showed why it is a perennial contender for the Golden League title, breaking open a close game with six runs in the second inning and scoring in all five innings in a 17-3 win at Littlerock High.
“They played very well,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said. “You never know about a team. I heard rumors that they were much, much, much improved. I knew they picked up some good players. Some good freshmen came in. We were prepared. We worked on what we needed to work on and came out swinging. (Pitcher) Kaela (Marin) in the circle is doing a great job for us. We’re starting to swing the bats like crazy, so that helps. Our defense, you saw some spectacular plays. Fly out and doubled up, that was one. That was great. Defense, we’re kind of clicking. We’re playing pretty well right now.”
The Bulldogs (6-7, 3-0) play in Division 4 and finished second in the Golden League last season. Littlerock (5-2, 2-1) finished seventh in the league last season.
Highland jumped out to a quick lead with three runs in the top of the first inning, capitalizing on two Littlerock errors, on dropped balls hit by senior Courtney Hardy and senior Emily Centeno, who was 3-for-4.
Littlerock answered with one run in the bottom of the first, as junior Alyssa Moreno led off with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by senior Hailey Ward.
Highland took control with six runs in the top of the second inning, including a two-run home run by senior center fielder Marissa Rodriguez with two outs. It was her second homer of the year.
“I felt that we played as a team, that we played strong. We played as a Bulldog,” said Rodriguez, a third-year varsity player. “I think our strengths are the defense, because we are just like a big old wall, like nothing can get past us.
“We’re always coming hard no matter what the competition is. We always come at them really, really hard.”
Moreno walked and scored on an error in the second, sophomore Jaden Wilson singled and scored on a double by Centeno, who scored on an error.
Littlerock answered with two runs in the bottom of the second, as senior Zenaida Cortez led off with a double, freshman Elizabeth Thompson followed with a bloop single and junior Annaley Tuffs followed with a two-run single. Thompson was 2-for-2 for the Lobos.
It would be the final runs for the Lobos.
“We could definitely do better and I believe that we’ll do better next game,” said Cortez, a four-year varsity player. “It was definitely a wakeup call and it’s going to put more pressure on us to get our heads in the game and come out strong on Thursday.”
The two teams face off again on Thursday, at Highland High.
Highland freshman pitcher Kaela Marin struck out four batters in five innings, giving up seven hits and one walk.
Wilson hit a two-run home run to center field in the third inning for the Bulldogs and finished 3-for-3 in the game, one of four Bulldogs with three hits.
Highland junior leadoff batter Angelina Quezada hit a bloop single to lead off the third and scored on a wild pitch.
Highland sophomore Analise Memory led off the fourth with a single and Quezada hit an RBI single with one out, Rodriguez followed with a double and Romero hit a one-run, infield single.
Rodriguez and Romero, who both finished 3-for-4 at the plate, hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth.
“I feel like, even in the first week that we played in the Golden League, we were still a really strong team,” Rodriguez said. “Coming from not winning in the preseason, but we came back in the Golden League. We came back strong.
“It builds you up. It definitely builds you up when you come from playing these hard preseason games, playing all these really good teams, and then you come here and you’re really prepared.”
Highland lost its first five games of the preseason, facing tough competition in a tournament.
“That’s why we play such a tough fall schedule,” Harmon said. “We always play the teams down the hill. We always play Foothill League teams, anybody we can. We try to play the tougher teams. We play a tougher schedule, to get us ready for these games. We struggled a little bit in the tournaments. We started playing much better in the High Desert Classic and then it just carried over. It carried over really nice against Knight and now we did really well against Littlerock. We don’t take anybody for granted in league.”
Harmon said an improved Littlerock benefits the entire league.
“It’s good for everybody, because it makes us better,” Harmon said. “It makes us more prepared when we go into the playoffs, if we’re fortunate enough to make it. It definitely helps out when the teams are more competitive.
“It’s good for the Golden League. It’s good for Littlerock that they have the players they do. I’m really looking forward to Thursday’s game.”
Littlerock coach Dennis Henderson stressed the need for the Lobos to improve defensively.
“Offensively, not bad at all,” Henderson said. “Defensively, we have to support out pitcher better. Seven errors, in a ball game, not even talking about the mental ones of where the runner is at and where we’re going to throw from the outfield. We have to do those. Those are basic things we’ve got to do and right now, that’s on the coaches, too. We’ve got to drill it in their head where it’s going.
“Again, play like you own the place. It’s your field. We know there’s wind that blows out and we practice in it. So make simple catches that are outs and keep us in the ball game. Are balls going to go out when it’s blowing here? Sure. We have ones that are going to go out. Let’s make the plays we can make, defensively, and offensively, they are fine. Putting the balls in play and moving the people over. I’m not worried about that. Defensively, let’s rise our game up a little bit and help our pitcher out and do the basics.”
Henderson said the Lobos had a solid core of returning players and benefitted from two freshmen with softball experience.
“The core group that was here was pretty good and then we picked up two freshmen this year that came out, catcher and pitcher, who played softball starting when they were four or five,” Henderson said. “All of a sudden I have two kids that Highland has 20 of those and Quartz Hill has 40 of those, but I have two as freshmen. This is their game. This is what they thrive on. The other girls are girls that have been with the program, play hard and they want to win games.
“I think it’s all coming together right now. Where they all understand, ‘This is what I have to do to contribute to this team to make us better.’ I told them ‘Your coaches believe in you. If you believe in yourself, you have a great chance.’”
Thompson, a freshman catcher, went 2-for-2 with three stolen bases and Paez threw five innings in the circle for Littlerock.
“We recently got better players and we’ve just come together more as a team,” Cortez said. “It feels good. It’s different, more competitive. I like it. It’s great.”
