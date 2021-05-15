LANCASTER — It’s hard enough to try to defeat a team in the playoffs, but to have to try to beat them twice in one day is even tougher.
That’s exactly what the Highland girls tennis team had to try to do against Chino in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Friday.
The two teams tied 9-9 and followed with a tie on games won, 67-67. That made them all have to play the entire match again with all 18 sets played to seven-point tiebreakers.
“It was nail-biting,” Highland captain Bernadette Bravo said.
The two teams tied yet again 9-9, but after four hours of play, it was Chino that will move on to the quarterfinals after winning 100-92 in points.
“I would say (Chino) is just a parallel of our team,” Bravo said. “It’s just a mirror of our team.”
Highland coach Linda Ruiz pulled her team together and told them how proud she was of each and every one of them. Half of her players picked up a racket for the first time one and a half months ago and they tied a school record by making it to the second round of the playoffs. They were just a few points from making more school history.
“I’m glad that I was able to spend this type of time with my teammates,” Bravo said. “Since I’m the team captain, I love seeing all of my teammates improve. Most of them just picked up a racket, so seeing them improve drastically throughout the season, it just overwhelms me. It makes me so happy.”
Bravo, Highland’s lone senior, went out on top, winning all six of her matches. She swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 in the regular match and 7-4, 7-4, 7-2 in the tiebreaker.
“I’m glad I won those six matches,” said Bravo, who missed the CIF singles championships last week because of illness. “I, in a way, redeemed myself because I didn’t get to go to the tournament.
“I tried my best to win as many matches as I could and to prevent as many matches as I could being won by the opponent, so that my team had a better chance of winning. I did my part and my girls did their part, but in the end it’s just how things happen.”
Sophomore Alexis Romano lost her first set of the day 6-4, before rebounding for two wins, 6-1, 6-0.
She got to avenge that first loss against Chino’s No. 1 singles player and won 7-4.
“It felt really nice to get revenge,” said Romano, who added 7-1 and 7-4 wins. “Even though it wasn’t the full set, it was nice to have that winning feeling. I would say I was less nervous, because I was moving a lot.”
Highland’s No. 1 doubles team of Isabella Bravo and Nicole Padilla swept 6-4, 6-0, 6-1, and went 7-5, 7-5, 4-7 in the tiebreaker.
Melody Melendez and Alandra Jimenez won their final set in the first round of play 7-5 to force the tiebreaker.
Ariana Valiente and Fernanda Morales were swept the first time around, but pulled out an 8-6 victory in their first match of the tiebreaker.
“I’m so proud of everyone,” Romano said. “This is like the farthest we’ve gotten in 10-plus years, so I would say that’s one for the books, especially for Bernadette, our senior. I’m very proud of the team in what they’ve become in two months.”
Bernadette Bravo is looking forward to what the team can accomplish next season with more practice under their belts.
“I’m glad that I’m a team captain and leaving an impact on the girls,” she said. “I was always asking them if they needed help with anything.
“I really encourage them to play whenever they can and to play together, as well.”
