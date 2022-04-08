Highland pitchers combine for perfect game

LANCASTER — Highland softball pitchers Kaela Marin and Courtney Hardy combined to pitch a perfect game in a 16-0, five-inning win over Antelope Valley on Thursday.
Marin earned the victory, striking out nine in 3.1 hitless innings. Hardy finished out the game, striking out two in 1.2 frames.
Hardy was also 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored, while Mia Romero finished 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and four runs scored.
Highland’s Dana Roberts finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Analise Memory hit a double, scored two runs and drove in three and Mackenzie Martinez also hit a double.
Angelina Quezada, Jaden Wilson Makayla Lam and Danica Seager all added one RBI apiece for the Bulldogs (10-7, 8-0 GL).
Highland plays host to Lancaster on Tuesday, while Antelope Valley (0-8) takes on Quartz Hill at home.
College Softball
AVC 11, LA Valley 2
VALLEY GLEN — The Antelope Valley College softball team defeated LA Valley 11-2 in a Western State Conference road game on Thursday.
Victoria Alcantar picked up the win in the circle for the Marauders (21-8, 7-1 WSC), allowing two runs on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts in four innings.
Madison Reiser finished the game, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in three scoreless frames.
Trinity Holman led the Marauders at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. Amy Manzo was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Natalie Gomez, Savannah Cervantes doubled and Nayely Delgado hit a triple.
“The girls hit the ball really well again today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “They look forward to playing a couple of games at home this weekend.”
The Marauders host Taft at 10 a.m. and Rio Hondo at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Baseball
Paraclete 7, Campbell Hall 2
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team won a Gold Coast League game against Campbell Hall 7-2 on Thursday at Paraclete High School.
The Spirits improve to 15-5 overall and 7-1 in league.
Paraclete starting pitcher John Balok improved to 8-0 on the season by striking out six batters in seven innings, giving up two runs.
Herman Loaisiga was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Paraclete.
Daniel Lopez, Jacoby Madise and Gabe Gonzales had two hits apiece for the Spirits.
Paraclete will host league rival Sierra Canyon on Tuesday.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, TCA 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept Trinity Classical Academy 25-11, 25-11, 25-9 in a Heritage League match on Thursday.
Junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights (16-3, 10-0 HL) with 13 kills and recorded five aces on nine serves, while freshman setter Colt Schmidt recorded 22 assists, five kills and seven aces on 14 serves and senior opposite hitter Kody Del Frate picked up five kills and three aces on 16 serves.
Desert Christian senior middle blocker Cody Royster recorded three blocks and one kill with seven serves, junior outside hitter Sean Worrell added four kills and three aces on 14 serves and sophomore middle blocker Zachary Bell contributed 10 serves.
The Knights don’t play again until April 19 at Trinity Classical Academy.
Swimming
Quartz Hill vs. Saugus
SANTA CLARITA — The Quartz Hill swim team split a nonleague dual meet with Saugus on Wednesday at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.
The Quartz Hill girls team defeated Saugus 95-75, while the Quartz Hill boys lost 83-73.
The Quartz Hill girls earned four CIF consideration times, since the meet used the touchpad system.
Bethany Burga swam CIF consideration times in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly, Isabelle Drossel swam a CIF time in the 200 individual medley and Emily Drossel swam a consideration time in the 500 free.
Sebastian Petho swam CIF consideration times in the 100 free and the 100 backstroke.
“Really proud of the swimmers,” Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said. “It was a hot day to swim. Really proud of all the first-place finishes we got. Saugus boys are also CIF Division 3, so it gave us a good idea of how we stand with a division opponent. Saugus girls are Division 2.”
