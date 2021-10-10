PALMDALE — The Highland football team had another balanced effort on Friday night in a 65-6 Golden League win over Lancaster at Highland High School.
The Bulldogs had five different players score, as Highland had six different players combined for 18 carries for a total of 223 yards rushing.
The Highland defense held Lancaster to 15 yards in total offense, with two different players getting an interception and at least four players finishing with a sack.
“I thought we did good,” said Highland junior quarterback Logan Hinton, who had three rushing touchdowns. “I felt like everyone across the board, the linemen were blocking, we were doing our job.
“I feel like we’re finally starting to get our rhythm, coming into this final home stretch. With all those playmakers, obviously it’s good for me, but it sucks for those guys. Those guys don’t get to get all those receptions and stuff and don’t get to show all their talent out there.”
It was the third time the Highland defense has held a Golden League opponent to six points this season and second straight week the Bulldogs (5-2, 4-0) have given up a late touchdown to break a shutout.
“We’re getting guys in at the end there,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “I told the guys at halftime, even the backups, ‘The same expectations are there.’ When you get guys who don’t get a whole lot of time, sometimes it’s susceptible to the big play. It bit us in the butt for the second week in a row. We would love the shutout and keep our ones in, but at the same time we’re trying to develop younger players and give some of these guys who work hard for us in practice a little game time as well. We’re OK giving up six points and getting our guys some experience, but as a defensive coach, you never like to see that zero off the board.”
Highland has two shutouts this season.
“I don’t think we should have gave that touchdown up,” said Highland senior Oliseameka Eric, who had two sacks on Friday. “I think we could have done better, but it happens.
“I think we’re doing good and I think we’re doing as we should be. I think we’re going to take it all the way home and win Golden League champs.”
The game plan for the Highland defense was to pressure the Lancaster passing game, which has scored at least 52 points in its first two Golden League games and three times this season.
“That No. 7 over there, he can throw the ball,” Lear said of Lancaster sophomore quarterback Cedric SaMarion. “If he’s allowed time, we knew he could hurt us. We brought a lot of heat and we wanted him to feel uncomfortable. That’s a great job on defense and hats off to them and their intensity.
“You look on paper and Lancaster has some real good numbers offensively and they throw the ball well. So our guys were excited to see a team that is going to really air it out and throw it a lot. When you have a team that has those kind of numbers on paper, these guys came prepared. We worked real hard in practice and ended up showing it on the field.”
SaMarion threw for 27 yards in the first half before leaving with an injury in the second quarter. He did not return.
“You know what, hats off to Highland. They came with it,” Lancaster coach Anthony Coleman said. “All we can say is, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get back to work on Monday and clean some things up.’
“We’re going to get back to work on Monday. We’re going to watch this film over the weekend and improve.”
While the Highland defense held Lancaster to negative-52 yards rushing on 19 carries by six different players, the Bulldogs had 192 yards rushing in the first half en route to a 46-0 halftime lead.
“We ran the ball real well in the first half,” Lear said. “We’ve got a lot of horses in the stable and it’s hard to keep them all happy at times, but we want to keep them healthy and we want to give everybody some time. As a result, everybody is getting some touches and everybody seems to be scoring.”
Now after beating a resurgent Lancaster team, Highland will face the only other remaining undefeated team in the Golden League: Palmdale. Highland will play at Palmdale on Friday.
“That’s the game we have circled,” Lear said. “It should be a great matchup against coach Nickols and his crew over there.”
Highland defeated Palmdale 34-13 in the opening game of the spring season in March.
The Falcons had their league opener against Knight canceled on Sept. 24, but have since won three straight to start league, all shutouts.
Schedule Chaos
This season continues to be one of the most chaotic in memory as games continue to be canceled, due to a variety of reasons, COVID chief among them.
Rosamond was scheduled to play at Boron on Friday, but it was canceled due to COVID and Desert had its game at Bishop canceled.
