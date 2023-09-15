Highland opens defense of GL title by shutting out Knight

PALMDALE — First-year Highland head coach Justin Wyatt Sr. can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
The Bulldogs knew entering the season that their schedule would be taxing as they were basically thrown to the wolves with their strenuous schedule, playing three of the top teams in the state.
But Wyatt and Highland knew the time would come.
The time was Thursday night in the Golden League opener for both the Bulldogs and Knight.
Wyatt said it wasn’t pretty, but Highland opened the league just as it left off the past several years with a 41-0 victory over the Hawks, at Highland High School.
“I wasn’t pleased with our execution, tonight,” Wyatt said. “We have to play clean football, and we set out this week to have a clean game. I’m very happy and grateful for the win, but I know we left a lot on the field, tonight. We haven’t played a solid full game yet. We’ve been winning for so long, that I think we got complacent. We have a lot to work on, but we’ll tighten things up. I see so much potential in these guys.”
The Bulldogs earned their first victory of the season, after being outscored, 120-14, in their previous three games. The Hawks fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.
It didn’t take Highland long to get rolling on its opening possession. The Bulldogs used a nine-play drive that amassed 65 yards, while converting two fourth downs, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Naim Bankhead. Following the missed extra point, the Bulldogs grabbed a 6-0 lead with 8:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Knight’s opening drive wasn’t as successful. The Hawks were forced into a three-and-out and had to punt. The punt only travelled 15 yards giving Highland the ball on Knight’s 40-yard line.
The Bulldogs took advantage, and junior quarterback Justin Wyatt Jr. connected with Miguel Diaz on a strike over the middle from 13 yards out and Highland led 13-0.
“At the beginning of the game, we missed a lot of assignments on defense,” Hawks’ head coach John Quam said. “We missed a lot. We knew coming in that they were a good football team and we had to step up. We told our kids that we needed to bring the level of our game up. Now we go back to the lab and just continue to keep grinding. We still have six weeks of football to go and we’re looking forward to all of them.”
The Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas and capped a 20-point first quarter after Wyatt Jr. connected on his second touchdown pass of the night, this time from 15 yards out to Brian Foreman.
Wyatt Jr. finished the game 15-of-27 for 228 yards and three touchdowns. The only chink in his armor was the interception he threw in the second quarter.
“When we see the talent that we played (in the preseason) it prepares us (for league),” Wyatt, Jr. said. “The speed of the game is much different. Playing the best makes us better. We came out strong, but we didn’t always execute what we needed to. We can fix our little mistakes. We did a lot of stuff right out there, but we also did a lot of stuff wrong. It still feels good to get the win, but everybody has to tighten things up.”
Highland led 27-0 after Bankhead scored his second touchdown of the game, another from three yards out, with 9:22 remaining in the quarter.
Knight kept the ball out of the Bulldogs’ hands as it used a methodical drive that chewed up more than eight minutes of the quarter. Unfortunately, the Hawks were stalled and the drive resulted in no points.
Knight continued to play musical chairs at the quarterback position. Starter Joshua Suarez was injured in the first game of the season. Then David Cova took over the reigns, but he was injured in the same game as Suarez. Ajay Coronado took over, but he was injured in the Hawks’ victory against Heritage. Jason Perkins filled in for Coronado, and finally Cova was healthy enough to play against Highland.
Cova felt the wrath of the Bulldogs’ defense as he was sacked six times. He was under duress the entire night.
“I know that if we can (sustain) drives like we did in the second quarter, we can score points,” Cova said. “It all starts in practice. This game does not show what we can do. We just need more time in what we’re doing. I think when guys get healthy and we have a full week, it will help. We’ll bounce back, we just have to keep working.”
Highland totaled 356 yards of offense, and Wyatt Jr. completed passes to seven different receivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.