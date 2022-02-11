Highland moves on

PALMDALE — The Highland girls soccer team had a delayed reaction after the final penalty kick in a wildcard playoff game on Thursday.
Highland sophomore Gabriella Lomeli made the final penalty kick to seal the victory for the Bulldogs, who tied Burbank-Burroughs 1-1 in regulation, but won 3-2 on PKs in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Wildcard Game at Highland High School.
Lomeli’s successful penalty kick was the last of five rounds of PKs, but she started calmly walking back to her four other teammates standing at the 50-yard line.
It wasn’t until the referee and Highland coach Megan Powell signaled to the players the game was over, did the Highland players erupt in celebration.
“To be honest, they didn’t realize it,” Powell said. “They didn’t realize that was the winning goal. They looked over and I had to tell them. I think they were just so focused on the process and making their individual goals, that they weren’t keeping the tally like we were here. They had to look over and be told. They just focused on their shot and what they had to go and do.”
Highland (9-5) will play a first-round match at Sierra Canyon on Saturday. Sierra Canyon (14-1-2) is the No. 2 seed in Division 4.
Burroughs (5-9-0) took the first penalty kick after two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods.
Burroughs junior Julia Narmore made the first penalty kick and Highland junior Melanie Mejia had her shot blocked by Burroughs senior goalie Kaylin Casper, seemingly giving the Bears momentum.
But Highland senior goalie Hazel Saucedo blocked the next shot by Burroughs and Highland freshman Janelle Torres froze the Burroughs keeper on the following PK, tying it at one apiece.
“It was nerve-racking, but exciting,” said Saucedo, a four-year varsity player. “Just keep calm and remember everything I’ve been taught.”
Saucedo blocked the Burroughs penalty kick to start the third round and Highland senior Celine Corona made her penalty kick past a diving Burroughs keeper.
Saucedo blocked the Bears’ fourth penalty kick, but Highland sailed its fourth shot high.
Burroughs junior Kelani Roy made her PK to start the fifth round, but Lomeli answered with a penalty kick to the left of the Burroughs’ keeper to clinch the win.
“I’m a little excited. The adrenaline is pumping,” Lomeli said. “It was very nerve-racking. I just took a deep breath and thought about all my teammates.”
Highland lost a wildcard game at Temple City on penalty kicks last season.
“They were in the same situation last year, but lost,” Powell said. “This was great revenge for them.
“It feels amazing. It was an intense game, with double overtime, to get that win. Hazel, our goalie on the PKs, came through with three saves. It feels good. The girls deserve the win”
Powell said she was glad her team didn’t have to face another round of penalty kicks.
Both teams struggled to get quality shots for much of the game as both defenses were able to break up passes and pressure opposing players with the ball.
“I thought it was about as 50/50 game as you’re going to get,” Burroughs Burbank coach Brady Riggs said. “It sort of deserved to be in PKs. I thought we had some really good chances in the second half and just couldn’t quite get it done. Their goalkeeper played outstanding.
“It was a very good game. Fun to watch. Fun to coach. Both teams played hard and played fair, so I had no complaints. Sometimes the better team wins and I think it could have been either one of us today, but they definitely got it done in PKs when they needed to, so hats off to them.”
Both teams scored in the second half of regulation after a scoreless first half.
Burroughs sophomore Nadia Aguilar scored in the 53rd minute for the Bears, connecting from the far sideline from 10 yards, putting the ball in the far, top corner to give the Bears a 1-0 lead.
Highland was able to answer five minutes later, when Lomeli was able to beat the Burroughs goalie, who charged out at the eight-yard line. Lomeli was able to chip into an empty net, with Torres assisting on the play.
“I feel that we struggled a little bit in the first half, but overall in the second half we did step up and communicate more and we got the win,” said Lomeli, a second-year varsity player. “It means on to the next round, on to the next step.”
Neither team had a quality scoring opportunity in the overtimes, but Highland senior Zoe Lyons deflected a shot in the second minute of the second overtime and minutes later was helped off the field with a leg injury and did not return.
“I think they played great,” Powell said. “They were on their game. They worked together.”
Burroughs had one of its best scoring chances early in the first half, but Saucedo made two saves on a play in the fifth minute, deflecting a shot at the eight-yard line and diving to deflect a second shot off the rebound.
Saucedo made a leaping deflection on a shot from 10 yards in the 11th minute.
“It’s rewarding, like all my work is paying off,” Saucedo said. “I feel pretty good about how we played. I have faith in my team. I know we can do good when we play as a team.”
Saucedo said she faced penalty kicks in a match during Christmas break, but the Bulldogs lost.
Corona had a free kick from just outside the box in the 15th minute sail just high, although she would redeem herself during the shootout.
Highland just missed on a opportunity in the 47th minute, as Torres put a cross pass too far for freshman Miranda Sotelo, who tried to play the ball next to the far post.
The Bears advanced to the third round of the playoffs last year, but lost several seniors to graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.