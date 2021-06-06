PALMDALE — The Highland softball team knew it had a big task ahead, taking on No. 1-seeded Whittier Christian in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Saturday morning.
The Bulldogs trailed the Heralds early, but never gave up in a 10-1 loss.
“We came in here knowing we could beat them and we can play our hearts out and we just kept the energy throughout the game, no matter what the score was,” said Highland junior third baseman Courtney Hardy.
Down 10-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh and being no-hit by Whittier Christian junior pitcher Brooklyn Carreon, the Bulldogs (16-4) didn’t go down without a fight and ended up breaking up the no-hitter and the shutout.
“That says it all about the heart of our team,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said. “We’re down to our last three outs and you can’t tell if we’re up by 10 or down by 10. They never gave up.”
Hardy started the inning by reaching on a dropped popup to first base.
She moved to second when Keira Carrillo broke up the no-hitter with a solid base hit to left field.
“I’m very proud of her,” Harmon said. “Keira was one of the captains, her and Natalie (Gomez) are the captains and they held this whole thing together.”
Analise Memory followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, which took out Hardy at third base.
But Jaden Wilson had a patient at-bat and drew a walk on four pitches to load the bases with one out.
Emily Centeno came to the plate as a pinch hitter and took one for the team straight in the back on a 1-1 pitch to bring home Carrillo and erase the shutout.
“We came in here knowing it wasn’t going to be an easy win,” said Highland senior catcher Natalie Gomez. “We knew it was going to be tough, we knew they had a really good pitcher over there. I’m just glad we were able to not give up and fight until the end.”
The final two Highland batters struck out to end the game.
Whittier Christian (23-2) had three home runs in the game to make up seven of their runs.
Carreon hit a two-run shot in the first inning, Meilana Lopez added a three-run bomb in the third inning and Riley Laygo hit a two-run homer in the seventh.
But, for the most part, the Highland defense held strong throughout the game.
Hardy played the hot corner to perfection, gobbling up everything that came her way for five groundouts and two lineouts. She started a double play with her second lineout, catching it and quickly throwing to first base for the out as the runner was caught too far from the bag.
“It felt amazing,” Hardy said. “I just knew I had to know what to do when I got the ball, so I had a plan in my head. I got it, I saw it and she was like halfway off the base.”
Freshman second baseman Mia Romero also had a few solid plays in the field, diving for a ball up the middle and throwing out the runner at first with ease.
“I was just trying to stay loose and confident in myself, because I know we have a great defense and I know we can do it,” Romero said. “But I was just trying to do what I normally do.”
Having the defense behind them made it a little less stressful for senior starting pitcher Annika Gugler and senior relief pitcher Gabriella Serrano.
“Defense was super good,” Gomez said. “That’s what we’re practicing all the time, that’s what we work for. I was really proud to see that they were backing up my pitchers the way they’re supposed to.”
Gugler was charged with eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits and three walks with one strikeout in 5.2 innings. Serrano followed with two runs on four hits, no walks and no strikeouts in 1.1 innings.
“I know that they worked hard,” Gomez said.
Janessa Queja and Romero also drew a walk apiece for the Bulldogs.
Carreon, a junior committed to Utah, allowed one unearned run on one hit, walked three and struck out 14.
“She was better than I was expecting,” Romero said. “The best we’ve seen this whole season. … She’s committed to Utah, so you know she’s good.”
Harmon said when the season was in question because COVID, the team’s lone goal was to have fun every game if they got to play.
“Make sure we enjoy the moment, because we know now how precious it is because we lost it (last year),” Harmon said. “It can be taken away at any time, so the simple fact that we are able to enjoy it and these kids, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Bulldogs won 2-0 against Santa Paula in the first round on Thursday. They scored one run in the third and one in the sixth.
Angelina Quezada finished 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while Hardy went 3-for-4, Gomez and Wilson each had a hit and a run, Marissa Rodriguez had a run and Carrillo had an RBI.
Gugler pitched a two-hit shutout, walking five and striking out three.
Highland has a fairly young team losing a total of four or five seniors, which includes both pitchers and Gomez, as well as Cameryn Barillas.
“It was an honor being a captain for them this year,” Gomez said. “I just hope I did my job as captain and was the role model they wanted me to be.”
