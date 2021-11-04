Highland loses heartbreaker

LANCASTER — For the second straight season, the Highland girls tennis season came to an end after a heartbreaking tiebreaker loss in the playoffs.
This time around, the Bulldogs tied Laguna Blanca 9-9 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs and lost by one point on games won, 66-65.
“This was my first year and they taught me probably more this year than I taught them, maybe a little equal,” Highland first-year coach Matt Winck said. “It was really good to see them fight.”
The two teams tied 3-3 after the first round of play with Highland (15-2) sweeping the three singles sets and Laguna Blanca (10-4) taking the three doubles sets.
After the second round, the Bulldogs held a 7-5 lead, needing just three wins out of six third-round sets to win the match.
But things didn’t quite go Highland’s way in their first Division 4 venture as it won just two of the six sets.
“I know we played our hardest,” Nicole Padilla said.
Padilla and Isabella Bravo, the top two singles players in the Golden League, both posted sweeps.
Padilla won 6-2, 6-0, 6-3. Her final match against Laguna Blanca’s Dare Fitzpatrick was full of long rallies and good tennis from both players.
Padilla ended the match on an ace to tie the overall match at 9-all.
“It was definitely a different experience playing a school that far,” she said. “Thanks to them coming out. It was definitely worth it because they did win.
“I’m proud of how I played and I’m proud of how the team played, I just wish we could have gone farther, because I know we could have.”
The Golden League champ even got some compliments from the Owls’ coach as he told her she was “a fabulous player and your team is really tough.”
Padilla, the team captain and one of just two seniors for the Bulldogs, was particularly sad the team season came to an end.
“The 9-all tie kills me,” she said. “It kills me that it’s over already. I feel like the whole four years went by so fast. The thing that I look forward to every day is playing tennis with my team.”
Bravo swept her three sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, still nursing shin splints she sustained during the Golden League tournament on Oct. 23.
Evelyn Reyes, the other senior for the Bulldogs, won two matches at 6-1 before falling in her final match, 6-1, to Laguna Blanca’s No. 1 singles player Madeleine Nicks.
“We had some injuries here and there,” Winck said. “I think our singles players were a little bit nursing them at the end.”
Highland’s No. 1 doubles team of Annalyn Orlanda and Alondra Jimenez teamed up for the only doubles win, a 6-1 victory over Laguna Blanca’s No. 3 team of Jihling Wang and Natalie Schweitzer.
“Our doubles fought really hard,” Winck said. “(Laguna Blanca) had really good doubles. They were fighting and it’s not like they were losing games 40-0 or anything like that. They were going to deuce a lot, ads. A couple of shots here and there and the score flips. But I’m really proud that they stuck together. It’s a really good group.”
Laguna Blanca’s No. 1 doubles team of Danica Damiani and Caroline Kenney won all three of their sets at 6-1, while the No. 2 team of Katherine Bail and Grace Trantuein swept 6-2, 6-0, 6-4. Wang and Schweitzer won two sets, 6-0, 6-1.
Laguna Blanca got to the first round by beating Gahr 15-3 in the wildcard round on Tuesday.
The Owls move on to the second round where they will play San Dimas, which defeated Indian Springs 16-2 on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs made history this year becoming the first team to defeat Quartz Hill in a Golden League match in more than 33 years, and then doing it again to win their first league title with an undefeated record.
With the majority of the team coming back next year, Winck is hoping they can encourage others to join the squad.
“Hopefully we can add a few,” he said. “We have really good freshmen that I think are excited to continue to grow and play, probably keep on playing throughout the whole year and come back even better. The enthusiasm is really high for next year. … I think they caught the tennis bug.”
Padilla, Bravo, Orlanda and Jimenez aren’t done yet as they will all compete at CIF Individuals on Nov. 22.
Padilla may be graduating in the spring, but she plans on supporting her team next year.
“I just want to say to my team, I know you guys are going to do good next year,” she said. “I’m going to be at every single match cheering them on and I hope that they can recruit other players and make them feel welcome like we did to our new players this year.
“I hope the next team captain is able to fill that role better than I did. And the team, I love them so much. They’re like sisters.”
