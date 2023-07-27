Highland leads all-GL team

The 2023 Golden League football season is just around the corner with the first official day of practices on Monday.
Last season has its surprises, including Lancaster winning its first football title in the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship game.
Highland was the undefeated champion for the third straight season and earned four of five all-league top honors.
Highland junior Adonte Medley, who will be entering his senior season in August, was named the Player of the Year, while teammates senior Brandon Johnson was named Running Back of the Year, senior Aydehn Kingsberry was named Defensive Player of the Year and senior Mordecai Hines was named Lineman of the Year.
Antelope Valley’s Gregorio Pacheco was named the Kicker of the Year.
Medley, a linebacker who also played on offense and special teams, was second in tackles for the Bulldogs with 66 (36 solo). He also recorded four sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, three caused fumbles, and eight hurries.
Medley kicked nine punts for 354 yards (39.3 yards per punt), with his longest punt at 52 yards.
On offense, Medley had nine carries, for 55 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll be back for his senior season this year.
Johnson, who was the Golden League Player of the Year in 2021, scored 23 touchdowns on 113 carries for 1,074 yards. He also had 13 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
The running back signed to play at the University of Arizona in December and enrolled in classes in January, spending spring practice with the Wildcats.
Kingsberry was the Lineman of the Year for the second straight season. He posted a team-high 84 tackles (40 solo) and added four sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries with three caused fumbles.
Kingsberry will be attending Friends University in Kansas this fall, along with Highland teammates Sincere Smith and Simeon Smith and Littlerock’s Peter Zamudio.
Hines, a defensive end, led the Bulldogs with 6.5 sacks and 10 hurries, while also posting five passes defensed, two caused fumbles and 28 tackles (19 solo).
Hines will be playing football at Fresno State this fall.
Pacheco recorded 39 kickoffs for a total of 1,088 yards, the longest at 58 yards. He also punted 25 times for 695 yards, two inside the 20. His longest punt was 56 yards.
Pacheco was 14-for-19 on PATs and 3-for-6 on field goals for a total of 23 total points.
These players were joined by teammates on the first team offense and defense.
Highland senior Kaleb Alexander was named to the first team offense as a utility player and will be playing at Colgate University this fall. He was joined by Highland sophomore quarterback Justin Wyatt Jr., senior wide receiver Sincere Smith (Friends University), senior wide receiver Saheed Free senior offensive lineman Nathaniel Macias, junior offensive lineman Sultan Jasem and senior offensive lineman Joshua Jackson, who will be playing football at Luther College in the fall.
Quartz Hill senior running back Ashtin Dupleasis, who was in a car accident in November, was named to the first team offense along with Royals wide receiver Oliver Weese, who will be playing football at Carleton College this fall, and senior offensive lineman Ethan Leos.
Palmdale senior running back Damario Jackson and sophomore offensive lineman Angelo Nadonza were also named to the first team offense, along with Antelope Valley junior wide receiver Dajon Doss and Lancaster senior lineman Jason Redmond.
Highland and Quartz Hill also led the first team defense, each with four players honored.
Highland senior defensive back Simeon Smith (Friends University), junior linebackers Kameron Keel and Jabari Page, as well as junior defensive lineman Tyler Hockman were all named to the first team defense.
Quartz Hill’s first team defense honorees included senior defensive back London Mitchell, senior linebacker Houston Brown, senior defensive lineman Nathan Pena and sophomore defensive lineman Jayden Baer.
Palmdale’s first team defense honorees included senior defensive back Amir Bastine, who will be playing for Antelope Valley College this season, sophomore linebacker Mark Edwards Jr. and senior defensive lineman Roman Mercado.
Antelope Valley junior defensive back Kiwan Sims and Lancaster junior linebacker Ashton Mitchell were also named to the first team defense.
Highland’s second-team offense honorees included senior running back Corbett McDaniel junior wide receiver Miguel Diaz and senior offensive linemen Sonny Venegas and Bryan Thorton.
Quartz Hill senior wide receiver Devon Hooper and senior offensive lineman Franky Rosado were also named to the second team offense, along with Palmdale junior wide receiver Clifton Chalk, senior running back Amour Gipson and sophomore offensive lineman Jesse Trejo.
Lancaster’s second-team offense honorees included senior quarterback Cedric SaMarion, who will be playing for Mississippi Prep in the fall, junior wide receiver Chowlyn Hughes and senior offensive lineman Edwin Reyes-Garcia.
Antelope Valley senior offensive lineman Justin Torres and Eastside utility player Jaquan Augustine were also named to the second team offense.
The Royals had five players named to the second team defense including junior fullback Ryland Upah, senior linebackers Dorsey Davis and Luciano Guzman, sophomore defensive lineman Toa Tuuholoaki and senior defensive lineman Daste Lee.
Highland sophomore linebacker Jayden Carrillo and junior defensive lineman Logan Ward were also named to the second team defense, along with Lancaster sophomore defensive lineman Armani Cortez and senior linebacker Christian Tucker-Martin.
Littlerock senior defensive back Peter Zamudio (Friends University), Knight senior defensive back Bobby Rodriguez, Antelope Valley senior linebacker Levi Westerberg and Palmdale junior linebacker Bryan Tula were also honored on the second team defense.
Honorable mentions went to Antelope Valley junior offensive lineman Mylan Sockwell, Eastside sophomore offensive lineman Julio Serrano, Highland senior wide receiver Allen Okere, Knight senior wide receiver David Reed, Lancaster junior defensive lineman Malachi Phillips, Littlerock senior defensive lineman Luis Sandoval, Palmdale senior defensive end Kevin Lane-Sanchez and Quartz Hill senior offensive lineman Jerry Lopez III.
ALL-CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION HONORS
Several Golden League football players also earned all-CIF-Southern Section honors after a couple of teams had good runs in the playoffs.
Lancaster won the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 title with a 44-42 victory over Valley Christian.
SaMarion was named the Offensive Player of the Year for Division 12, while Tucker-Martin was named the Defensive Player of the Year and coach Brandon Rivers was honored as the championship coach.
Lancaster’s Redmond, Hughes, Ashton Mitchell, junior Jalen Banner, Phillips, Reyes-Garcia and junior Zyler Lane were all named to the division’s first team.
In Division 10, Palmdale’s Bastine, Mercado and Damario Jackson were named to the first team.
Quartz Hill’s Dupleasis was named to the Division 9 first team and Highland’s Brandon Johnson was named to the Division 4 first team.
