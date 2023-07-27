 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Football | 2022 All-Golden League Team

Highland leads all-GL team

Medley named Player of Year for 2022 season

  • 0
Highland junior linebacker Adonte Medley

JOHN SANDERS/Special to the Valley Press

Highland junior linebacker Adonte Medley (9) tackles Oak Hills running back Karson Cox (33) during a nonleague game on Aug. 27 at Highland High School. Oak Hills defeated Highland 28-16 in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The 2023 Golden League football season is just around the corner with the first official day of practices on Monday.

Last season has its surprises, including Lancaster winning its first football title in the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.