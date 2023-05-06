 Skip to main content
Softball | CIF-SS Division 4 First Round | Highland 5, Rio Hondo Prep 3

Highland holds on

Bulldogs stave off rally in victory over Rio Hondo Prep

PALMDALE — The Highland softball team started out strong in its first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoff game against Rio Hondo Prep on Thursday at Highland High.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 victory to punch their ticket into the second round.

