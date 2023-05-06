Highland holds on

PALMDALE — The Highland softball team started out strong in its first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoff game against Rio Hondo Prep on Thursday at Highland High.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 victory to punch their ticket into the second round.
“We started out fast,” Highland coach Scott Rutledge said. “We had a lull where their pitcher just kept keeping us off balance. … But it’s nice to get into the second round, no matter what happens, just to get the experience for these players, because the whole core is back next year.”
The win meant a lot to players who were on the team last year, when Highland lost at home in the first round.
“It feels great, especially after last year,” Highland senior Dana Robert said. “It was kind of tough to get that home game last year and then lose it. So, to come back this year, starting out strong in playoffs, getting that win is huge.”
The game got a little close in the top of the seventh. Rio Hondo Prep trailed 5-2 entering the final frame.
Elle Curtis hit a one-out single for the Kares, followed by a pop out and then a two-out single by Emma Carson. Pitcher Sydney Diaz then drew a walk to load the bases.
That brought up Rio Hondo Prep’s Tara Riley, who was 3-for-3 coming into her final at-bat. Riley hit a slow roller to shortstop, but Highland junior Mia Romero couldn’t play the ball with a runner blocking her path. The Kares scored a run on the play and still had the bases loaded.
Highland freshman relief pitcher Arianna Young then struck out the final batter looking to end the game.
“It felt good,” Young said about the strikeout. “I was expecting her to hit it, so I was preparing myself, but the outcome was better.”
Sophomore pitcher Kaela Marin picked up the win for the Bulldogs as she pitched the first four innings, allowing just one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Young came in to pitch in the fifth inning and admitted to some nerves in her first high school playoff game.
“It was exciting, but it was nerve-racking,” Young said. “It was a lot of pressure, because I know people are expecting stuff out of me. But I knew my defense had my back and I knew we could do it.”
Her teammates definitely had her back, especially third baseman Jayden Wilson, who cleanly fielded eight balls to factor into putouts.
“Jayden, she’s a diamond on defense,” Rutledge said. “She’s just a stud and she’ll be back next year. She’s held our corner down for three years now. She’s just a diamond. She’s just unbelievable good.”
Young allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts in three innings.
She also helped drive in runs in the Bulldogs’ productive first inning.
Highland’s Angelina Quezada drew a walk to lead off the inning and Mackenzie Martinez followed with a single to left field.
Then Roberts hit a one-out RBI double and Evalina Chavez followed with an RBI single and moved to second on the unsuccessful throw home. Young later sent a two-out double down the left-field line to drive in two more runs.
“I felt good,” Young said. “I’ve actually been in a slump lately and that cleared my head, told me I could do it and I know I can do it and have my confidence up.”
Young was 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch.
Roberts finished 2-for-3 with her RBI double.
“I was feeling pretty good,” Roberts said. “After playing Quartz Hill last week, much different pitching, it was kind of hard to adjust. But I was able to stay calm, stay within myself, not try to do too much, just make good contact and put the ball in play.”
Chavez went 2-for-2 with an RBI sac fly, finishing with two RBIs in the game. Her sac fly scored Mia Romero, who reached on an error, to put Highland up 5-1 in the fifth inning.
“I felt good,” Chavez said. “I was relaxed and confident … and just let my hands do the work.”
Annalise Memory also had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Riley was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Kares and also made some nice catches in right field. Curtis was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” Roberts said. “They played hard, battled and it was a good game.”
Highland will play another home game on Tuesday in the second round. They will host Foothill, which defeated Arroyo 7-5 on Friday.
“I’m so excited to play another round with my team and just have fun,” Chavez said.
