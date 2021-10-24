PALMDALE — Rachel Garcia was back where her love of softball began on Saturday, sitting on the same field where she met her idol Lisa Fernandez when she was about 6 or 7 years old.
This time, however, she was the one young players were looking up to.
The City of Palmdale honored Garcia with “Rachel Garcia Day” on Field 7 at Marie Kerr Park and surprised the Highland grad by naming the field after her. The city unveiled a banner naming the field the “Rachel Garcia Championship Field.” They plan on installing a scoreboard with the name of the field on it in the future.
“Super surprised,” Garcia said. “I didn’t think that that was the surprise, but it was such a humbling moment.”
Garcia was the bat girl for the ProFastPitch X-treme (PFX) Tour when it came to Palmdale in the early 2000s. And on the same field she was honored to have named after her on Saturday, she met Lisa Fernandez, who later became her coach at UCLA. She got to run out Fernandez’s jacket to her at first base after getting a hit in the exhibition game.
“Just being on the same field and having it named after me, it can’t get anymore special than it is,” she said.
Her dad, Tony Garcia, told the story during the ceremony and was also touched by the coincidence.
“Just kind of thinking back on that moment, coming back here for this event on the exact same field is kind of touching,” Tony Garcia said. “It’s kind of a surreal moment.”
During the ceremony for Rachel Garcia Day, Rachel Garcia was honored with commendations from Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, as well as Palmdale and local senators, for her accomplishments in softball.
After her time at Highland where she was the National Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015, Rachel Garcia went on to UCLA where she was a two-time Honda Award and Cup winner, a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the NFCA Division 1 Pitcher of the Year (2019), the NFCA Division 1 Player of the Year (2021), a four-time NFCA All-American and All-West Region player, D1 Softball Player of the Year (2019) and Two-Way Player of the Year (2021) and Pac-12 Player and Pitcher of the Year, among many other accolades.
She also led the Bruins to an NCAA Championship in the 2019 College World Series where she was named the WCWS Most Outstanding Player and was on the WCWS All-Tournament Team.
As a member of the USA National Team, she is a 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, a 2019 Pan American Games Gold Medalist and a 2018 WBSC Women’s World Championship Gold Medalist.
“Looking back on the career I’ve had and being an inspiration to the younger generation coming through, they know that they’re going to be the future of this sport, so I think just to have this field named after me gives them the inspiration,” Rachel Garcia said. “Now, when they play on this field they know that they can be just like me when they grow up, too.”
Highland coach Doug Harmon and former Highland coach Dan Morrow were also on hand to talk about Rachel Garcia not only as an exceptional ballplayer, but also as a wonderful human being.
Harmon was impressed with how Rachel has come back for every alumni game since they started the event and how she is always giving back to the community and local athletes.
Rachel Garcia was also honored with a framed, poster-size version of her cover for the city’s magazine.
Before the close of the ceremony, Rachel Garcia threw out the ceremonial first pitch to open the USA Softball youth tournament. She threw two first pitches, one to travel softball coach Sarah Adams and the other to a catcher competing in the tournament.
She then stayed to sign autographs for fans and players in the tournament. She has been trying to get around to any local tournament to share inspiration with the youth.
“I’m trying best whenever there’s tournaments around to make my way through the parks,” she said.
Rachel Garcia currently signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour and a contract with the Players Collxctive, a female-founded sports agency.
“They represent female athletes, which is super big,” she said. “Especially being a female, we know how tough it is being in sports.”
She is currently recovering from a knee injury sustained in Tokyo but might be getting back to playing as soon as it is healed.
