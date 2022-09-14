Highland girls tennis starts defense of title

LANCASTER — The Highland girls tennis team opened the defense of its first Golden League title with an 18-0 victory over Eastside on Tuesday at Antelope Valley High School.
All three of the Bulldogs’ singles — Isabella Bravo, Alondra Jimenez and Annalyn Orlanda — swept with 6-0 scores across the board for nine singles wins.
Highland’s No. 1 doubles team of Melody Melendez and Ariana Valiente recorded a 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 sweep, while No. 2 Giselle Reyes and Isabel Ortiz swept all three of their sets at 6-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Luna Mendez and Sierra Moses won 6-2, 6-0, 6-2.
Highland (2-0, 1-0 GL) takes on Antelope Valley on Thursday at Quartz Hill High School.
Eastside (0-1 GL) hosts Quartz Hill on Thursday at Antelope Valley High School.
Quartz Hill 17, Knight 1
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team opened the Golden League season with a 17-1 victory over Knight on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High School.
Chela Nico swept her sets at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, 6-1 for the Royals (1-0 GL), while Skylar Antoniewicz won 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Lei Ballantes won two sets, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 singles.
Quartz Hill swept all nine doubles sets, led by the No. 1 team of Mia Hernandez and Jocelyn Ortega, 6-0, 6-1, 6-2.
The Royals’ No. 2 doubles team of Kelsey Moholt and Kasey Faulk won 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 and Keiley Duran and Katie Lindsay won two sets, 7-5, 6-3, and won another set by forfeit after taking a 5-0 lead.
Knight’s No. 1 singles player, Caroline Given, picked up her team’s lone win with a 7-6 (7-3) victory.
Quartz Hill takes on Eastside on Thursday at Antelope Valley High School, while the Hawks (0-1 GL) play Lancaster at Antelope Valley College.
Palmdale 15, Antelope Valley 3
PALMDALE — The Palmdale girls tennis team opened the Golden League season with a 15-3 victory over a shorthanded Antelope Valley on Tuesday at Palmdale High School.
The Antelopes (0-1) fielded two singles players and one doubles team.
Palmdale’s No. 1 singles player Sarahi Castro swept her three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, while Aleyssa Coleman won two 6-0 sets and Jasmy Villanueva won a set by forfeit.
The No. 1 doubles team of Sinai Jimenez and Xitlaly Vazquez won a 6-4 set and two forfeits for the Falcons (1-0 GL), while No. 2 Nohely Santiago and Molly Diaz won 7-5 with two forfeits.
Palmdale’s Rebecca Greear and Lyla Sibrian won a 7-6 (8-6) set and two forfeits at No. 3 doubles.
Antelope Valley’s Mia Tovar won two 6-0 sets at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles player Cady Sandy won a 6-0 set of her own.
Palmdale hosts Littlerock on Thursday, while Antelope Valley plays Highland at Quartz Hill High School.
Lancaster 18, Littlerock 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team opened the Golden League season with an 18-0 victory over Littlerock, which fielded just one player.
The Eagles (3-1, 1-0 GL) play Knight at AVC on Thursday, while the Lobos (0-1 GL) play at Palmdale.
Girls Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, Vasquez 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team defeated Vasquez 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 in a Heritage League match on Tuesday at Desert Christian.
Illy Vermeiren, playing in her first contest as a middle blocker, recorded five kills on eight swings for the Knights (5-4, 2-3 HL).
Desert Christian coach Matthew Cataldo praised the passing game of Hannah Moore, which he said enabled Riley Wiser to rack up 10 assists while running a diverse offense.
The Knights will compete in the California City Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Mustangs (6-7, 2-4 HL) play Thursday at Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
Knight 3, Antelope Valley 1
PALMDALE — The Knight girls volleyball team defeated Antelope Valley 25-9, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21 in a Golden League match on Tuesday.
“Started off slow and dug ourselves early holes in all four sets,” AV coach Edward Campbell II said. “Tough loss on the road, but we have to bounce back Thursday at Palmdale.”
The Antelopes (7-13, 2-2 GL) are currently fifth in the Golden League. Palmdale (1-3) is seventh
Knight (3-4, 3-2 GL), tied for third in league, plays at Quartz Hill on Thursday.
Cal City 3, Frazier Mountain 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — After playing five matches in the Mammoth Tournament on Saturday, the California City girls volleyball team defeated Frazier Mountain 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 in a High Desert League match at home on Tuesday.
“We played very fatigued today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “But it was nice for us to get a win, even though we were fighting the fatigue and didn’t have our A game.”
Moore said it was a testament to the work the players have put in to be able to win when they didn’t have their best game.
Ceci Foster led the Ravens (8-8, 2-1 HDL) with 11 kills, while Moon Boyd picked up seven kills and Marai Guinyard contributed with 17 digs.
Cal City’s Makayla Haggins recorded 23 assists, eight digs and two aces.
The Ravens host first-place Mammoth on Thursday.
“Another good measuring stick for us to see if we can compete with them,” Moore said.
Bishop 3, Rosamond 1
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team lost a High Desert League match to Bishop on Tuesday, 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 25-15.
It was the first loss in league play for the Roadrunners (8-5, 2-1).
The Roadrunners were led by outside hitters Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Madison Moore, who had eight kills a piece. Moore also led the serving attack with three aces.
Rosamond middle blockers Amber Jordan and Kaedance Collette both had five kills apiece. Collette added four stuff blocks and Jordan and setter Reese Ullrich each had one. Rosamond libero Alexy Finch had 40 digs.
Rosamond will play at Boron on Thursday.
Men’s College Soccer
UAV 5, Life Pacific 0
LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley men’s soccer team defeated Life Pacific 5-0 in a non-conference match on Tuesday at the Lancaster National Soccer Center.
The Pioneers (2-3-2) scored all five of their goals in the first half.
UAV sophomore forward John Garcia recorded two goals and added an assist in the victory.
He scored his two goals 12 seconds apart in the seventh minute on assists from Victor Nunes. At the end of the 27th minute, Nunes then scored on an assist from Garcia.
Joel Garcia and Diego Aparicio added unassisted goals for the Pioneers in the 30th and 45th minute, respectively.
UAV goalkeeper Ivan Hernandez recorded three saves in the shutout.
The Pioneers open California Pacific Conference play against Soka University of America at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lancaster National Soccer Center, Field 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.