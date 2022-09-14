 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Highland girls tennis starts defense of title

LANCASTER — The Highland girls tennis team opened the defense of its first Golden League title with an 18-0 victory over Eastside on Tuesday at Antelope Valley High School.

All three of the Bulldogs’ singles — Isabella Bravo, Alondra Jimenez and Annalyn Orlanda — swept with 6-0 scores across the board for nine singles wins.

