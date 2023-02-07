 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Girls Soccer | Wild Card Roundup

Highland girls soccer wins Wild Card game

  • 0

HACIENDA HEIGHTS — The Highland girls soccer team defeated Los Altos 2-1 on Monday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Wild Card Round at Los Altos High School.

Sophomores Miranda Sotelo and Janelle Torres scored one goal apiece for Highland, while senior Leylany Reyes Ceron recorded both assists.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.