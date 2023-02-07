Highland girls soccer wins Wild Card game

HACIENDA HEIGHTS — The Highland girls soccer team defeated Los Altos 2-1 on Monday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Wild Card Round at Los Altos High School.
Sophomores Miranda Sotelo and Janelle Torres scored one goal apiece for Highland, while senior Leylany Reyes Ceron recorded both assists.
The Bulldogs (10-4-1), who finished third in the Golden League, move on to the first round where they will play at Valle Vista League champion Charter Oak (10-8).
PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team lost 3-0 to Canyon in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Wild Card match on Monday at Knight High.
The Hawks, who were second in the Golden League, fell to 11-5-2 to end the season.
Canyon (8-7-1), which finished fourth in the Golden League, moves on to the first round where it will play at Ventura (17-4-1), the Channel League champion.
