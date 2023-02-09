Highland girls soccer wins in overtime

COVINA — The Highland girls soccer team advanced to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs for the first time in school history with an exciting 4-3, overtime victory over host Charter Oak on Wednesday in a Division 5 first round game.
“I’m so proud of the team,” Highland first-year coach Charlie Gordon said. “These girls always give their best effort and are great at playing for each other.”
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime and 3-3 at the end of regulation.
Janelle Torres led the Bulldogs (11-4-1) with a hat trick of three goals and one assist, while Jasmyne Stewart scored the other goal.
Highland’s Cassidy Berrios, Melanie Mejia and Leylany Reyes Ceron added one assist apiece.
Izabella Martinez saved 10 shots in goal for the Bulldogs.
“The whole team played with tremendous heart and desire,” Gordon said.
Highland will host a second-round match against Crean Lutheran on Friday. The Saints (16-3-3) defeated Nuview Bridge 2-0 in the first round.
CIF-Southern Section Division 3 First Round
— Quartz Hill 2, Chaminade 1
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 First Round
— Highland 4, Charter Oak 3, OT
CIF-Southern Section Division 7 First Round
— Samueli Academy 2, Littlerock 1
SANTA CLARITA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team won its third straight Western State Conference game on Wednesday with a 68-61 victory over College of the Canyons.
The win avenged the Marauders’ six-point home loss to the Cougars.
“We’re playing a lot better basketball right now,” AVC coach John Taylor said.
The Marauders were down by one point at halftime. It was a seesaw battle as the lead changed 14 times and the game was tied eight times.
But AVC pulled away in the second half shooting 51% to COC’s 36%.
“It was a defensive battle and we just kind of grinded it out,” Taylor said.
Taylor added the Marauders defended the 3-pointer well and got the ball inside to Dakhari Lewis, which made all the difference.
Lewis scored a double-double to lead AVC with 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Jonathan Daniels added 20 points. Tre Hawkins scored four points and brought down four rebounds off the bench.
The Marauders host Bakersfield College on Saturday.
CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA First Round
— Hillcrest 69, Highland 47
CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA First Round
— Gabrielino 52, Quartz Hill 50
— Indian Springs 60, Eastside 57
CIF-Southern Section Division 4A First Round
— Littlerock 61, Pomona 35
CIF-Southern Section Division 5A First Round
— Vasquez 59, Silver Valley 55
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.