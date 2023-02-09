 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School and College Sports Roundup

Highland girls soccer wins in overtime

  • 0

COVINA — The Highland girls soccer team advanced to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs for the first time in school history with an exciting 4-3, overtime victory over host Charter Oak on Wednesday in a Division 5 first round game.

“I’m so proud of the team,” Highland first-year coach Charlie Gordon said. “These girls always give their best effort and are great at playing for each other.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.