LITTLEROCK — The Highland girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season with an 8-1 Golden League victory over Littlerock on Thursday.
Sophomores Miranda Sotelo and Janelle Torres led the Bulldogs (1-1) as they each recorded a hat trick with three assists apiece.
Highland junior Gabriella Lomeli and sophomore Cassidy Berrios added a goal apiece and senior Leylany Reyes Ceron contributed with two assists.
Freshman goalkeeper Izabella Martinez recorded five saves in 60 minutes of play.
The Lobos (2-2, 1-1 GL) scored their goal in the second half.
Highland plays at Antelope Valley on Tuesday, while Littlerock is co-hosting a the Winter Classic Girls Soccer Tournament on Saturday.
Eastside 2, Antelope Valley 0
Quartz Hill 2, Lancaster 1
Littlerock 2, Antelope Valley 1
LANCASTER — The Littlerock boys soccer team opened the Golden League season with a 2-1 victory over Antelope Valley on Wednesday at AV High School.
Junior Ricardo Morales Navarro scored the first goal for the Lobos (3-0, 1-0 GL) on an assist by sophomore Adrian Villafranco in the 13th minute.
In the 22nd minute, sophomore Joaquin Garcia scored on a pass from sophomore Adrian Mota to put Littlerock up 2-0.
The Antelopes (2-1, 0-1) scored their goal in the second half.
Littlerock goalkeepers Alexis Larios Martinez recorded two saves in the game and had help from a strong defensive line.
“Our defensive team did a great job with the leadership of Anthony Contreras Rueda,” Littlerock coach Gloria Mez said.
The Lobos play host to Highland today, while Antelope Valley plays at Eastside.
Highland 51, Littlerock 20
Vasquez 42, Santa Clarita Christian 36
Valley Torah 69, Lancaster Baptist 30
Santa Clarita Christian 46, Vasquez 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.