LITTLEROCK — The Highland girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season with an 8-1 Golden League victory over Littlerock on Thursday.

Sophomores Miranda Sotelo and Janelle Torres led the Bulldogs (1-1) as they each recorded a hat trick with three assists apiece.

