Highland girls soccer loses to Crean Lutheran

PALMDALE — The Highland girls soccer team had mixed feelings after its playoff match on Friday night.
There were some tears on the Bulldogs’ sideline following a 2-0 loss to Crean Lutheran in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 second-round match at Highland High School.
There were also smiles and a sense of accomplishment for Highland on a season that exceeded expectations and set program history.
“I feel like we played really well for having such a young team,” said Highland senior Leylany Reyes Ceron, a third-year varsity player. “I know these girls are going to take it far next season. I can already see the potential and the hunger in them. As a senior, I’m really proud of them for how far they took us as a team. I’m very impressed with the girls and especially coach. He really brought the program together. Special shout out to all of them.
“Honestly, we didn’t think we were going to take it this far with only having two seniors this season with experience. We didn’t really expect it, but, like always, the youngest always shock us. The program is going to look great next season.”
The Bulldogs (11-5-1) advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in program history, after finishing third in the Golden League, a second consecutive season, with a 9-4-1 record.
“The girls, they stuck it in through thick and thin,” Highland first-year coach Charlie Gordon said. “We’re a young team. We had two seniors and we’re just going to look to make a run next year. The girls, they outdid their expectations this year. They did amazing.”
Highland advanced to the second round with a 4-3 win over Charter Oak in overtime in the first round.
The Bulldogs were in a scoreless tie with Crean Lutheran for almost the entire first half.
The Saints (16-3-3) scored in stoppage time, just before the whistle for halftime. Crean Lutheran senior Avarie Tierney had the cross that resulted in the first goal, starting off a throw in.
“I think we made too many mistakes, but overall I’m still proud of my team,” said Highland senior Melanie Mejia, a four-year varsity player. “I think we gave it our all. We had a good season. I’m proud of them and hopefully they will win next year.
“I’m really proud of them. They were really tough. I can’t say anything bad about them. I’m proud. That’s my team.”
The Bulldogs weren’t able to capitalize on a few scoring opportunities in the first half.
Highland junior Jasmyne Stewart challenged a loose ball in front of the net with Crean Lutheran senior goalie Brooklyn Acevedo in the 26th minute.
Stewart had a shot from 5 yards go wide right in the first minute.
Highland junior Gabriella Lomeli had a free kick from 45 yards saved in the 33rd minute and junior Leah Harris had a shot from 15 yards saved in the 38th minute.
“Sometimes the ball didn’t bounce our way and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” Gordon said. “We had plenty of shots. We just couldn’t capitalize on it. Their goalie came up and made some good saves.”
Highland sophomore Miranda Sotelo had a free kick from 25 yards saved in the 58th minute.
“I thought they played amazing,” Gordon said. “They gave a great effort tonight. I think the other team just capitalized on some mistakes that we had. A whole lot of girls gave what they had tonight.”
The Bulldogs closest scoring opportunity may have been in the 75th minute, when a Highland player collided with Acevedo, challenging for a loose ball at the 8-yard line. Another Highland player was there to chip the ball in, but the referee blew the whistle for the contact on the play.
Crean Lutheran junior Hope Hyepock scored the second goal for the Saints, chipping in a shot from 5 yards in the 69th minute, after beating a Highland defender, drilling a shot to the far post, past a diving Highland freshman goalie Izabella Martinez.
“I think it was an amazing grit,” Crean Lutheran coach Stephen Jennings said. “Any time you’re getting this deep in the playoffs, everyone is good. Everyone is going to work hard. This team has done a great job this year. I give them all the credit. They’ve worked super hard.
“They put up a fight. This is probably one of our toughest games so far, that Highland gave us. We appreciate their efforts and what they’ve done this year. They’ve done an awesome job. Our girls just stuck out a game plan and had the ability to close out a game at the end and not give up. Being able to play a different style than we normally play. We don’t play like this. We play very much on the ground. Being flexible and being able to figure it out.”
The Saints were making their first playoff appearance in five years.
Jennings is in his seventh season as head coach and Crean Lutheran lost in the Division 5 Finals his first season.
Crean Lutheran will host St. Genevieve in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. St. Genevieve defeated Channel Islands 4-1 in the second round on Friday.
