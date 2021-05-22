PALMDALE — For the second year in a row the Highland girls basketball team will share a piece of the Golden League title with Lancaster.
In a huge second half for the Bulldogs and stingy defense, the Bulldogs ran away from Knight with a convincing 51-28 victory over the Hawks, Friday night at Highland High School.
Coupled with Lancaster’s 46-31 victory against Eastside, both the Bulldogs (13-1, 13-1) and Eagles will enter the playoffs as the league’s top seed. Both teams, which split the season series, play in different divisions in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
“Hard work pays off. It was a physical game, but our girls played more aggressive,” Highland coach Jeff Sisson said. “We have to share the title again. We knew we had to win this game. The girls were ready. I’m very pleased with the victory, especially how we played in the second half. Our defense pulled through.”
That defense Sisson was referring to, held the Hawks (9-5, 9-5) to only one field goal in the third quarter and two in the fourth. The Bulldogs held Knight without a field goal for nearly 12 minutes of the second half.
The victory also sent off Highland’s only senior, Kimberly Leon, in style. Leon, who signed to play basketball next year at the University of La Verne, finished with six points. Eriel Banks led the game with 17 points and Zaniyah Wyatt finished with 15.
“It was a great team effort. We were able to move the ball around. Our energy was really good tonight,” Leon said. “We used the clock more and were able to get good shots. We also picked up the intensity on the defensive end. We executed coach’s plan. This was a total group effort.”
Highland’s defense also forced the Hawks to commit 22 turnovers.
Knight, which tied for third place with Quartz Hill, will also represent the league in the playoffs.
“Highland is a very good team and deserving of the title. They play very hard,” Knight coach Danny Henderson said. “When we get tired a lot of things start to break down. It’s like a snowball effect.”
The game was close at halftime as the Bulldogs only held a 26-20 lead. However, Highland was dominant in the second outscoring the Hawks 25-8, which proved to be the difference in the game.
Riley Asp led Knight with eight points. Blessing McBride and Amia Tate each scored six points for the Hawks.
