Highland finishes sweep of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Highland softball team defeated Lancaster 13-3 in five innings of a Golden League game on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (12-7, 10-0) stayed undefeated in league play and tied with Quartz Hill atop the standings, while the Eagles (9-7, 6-4) stayed at third in the standings.
Highland went up 6-2 after the first inning, knocking out two Lancaster pitchers before Rhiannon Rubio came in to hold the Bulldogs scoreless through the next two innings.
“She held us until a walk and then Mia Romero laced one down the third-base line and then we realized we could hit her,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said.
The Bulldogs got one run in the fourth and scored six more in the fifth.
Highland junior Angelina Quezada finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while senior Marissa Rodriguez also finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs and senior Emily Centeno went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Senior Courtney Hardy hit a home run for the Bulldogs with two RBIs, while senior Keira Carrillo also hit a home run with three RBIs and sophomore Analise Memory also had an RBI.
“Keira’s bat is finally coming back,” Harmon said. “We are playing really good team softball right now. We started the season out pretty slow, but it’s coming around at the right time.”
Kaela Marin picked up the win in the circle for Highland, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Courtney Hardy pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing just three walks and striking out one.
Highland plays in the Thousand Oaks Tournament with two games, starting with Simi Valley, on Saturday.
“Great competition heading into the home stretch and CIF,” Harmon said.
Lancaster plays at Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
Boys Golf
Hart 400, Quartz Hill 448
SANTA CLARITA — The Quartz Hill boys golf team fell to Hart by 48 strokes, 400-448, in a non-league match on Thursday at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Freshman Tayden Ramos led the way for the Royals with an 81, while junior Connor Jazwiecki shot an 84.
“It started off really strong, I shot a 40 on the front (nine) and then I shot a 44 on the back,” Jazwiecki said of his round. “I kind of lost it a little bit, but I started figuring some stuff out as well.”
Senior Tanner Klundt shot an 86, while freshman Kerrington Ambrose added a 96 and Jack Glatfelter contributed with a 101.
Palmer Freeman led Hart with a 73, followed by Jonah Escobar (74), Dylan Burcham (81), Nathan Ekins (81) and Josh Smith (91).
The Royals have two Golden League matches left before the league finals May 3 and 5, and CIF playoffs will follow.
“I’m feeling like we’re coming together a lot,” Jazwiecki said. “Everybody’s getting better and that’s exactly what we need if we want to get somewhere at CIF.”
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 17, Littlerock 1
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team defeated Littlerock 17-1 in a Golden League match on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Eagles swept all nine singles sets and eight of nine doubles sets — six by forfeit because the Lobos had just one doubles team.
Gabriel Perey picked up a 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 1 singles for Lancaster, while No. 2 Aaron Meas won 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 Charles Liggins, who normally plays doubles, recorded a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 sweep of his own.
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson defeated Littlerock’s Pablo Jimenez and Tanner Briggs 6-2, while the No. 2 team of Emanuel Rubalcava and Landon Donahue-Black defeated Jimenez/Briggs 6-4.
Jimenez and Briggs won the lone point for the Lobos with a 6-2 victory over Lancaster’s No. 3 team of Fabio Iqbal and Jesse Aguilar.
The two teams finish up league play with two matches next week.
