NEWBURY PARK — The Highland wrestling team finished 10th overall at the Newbury Park Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were one of 30 teams competing in the tournament, including the top two in the state.
“It’s a really good standing for us,” Highland coach Tim DeVestern said. “There were a lot of tough teams there. I’m very proud of how the team did, especially Bobby Estrada. It was not an easy tournament.
“The team did way better than I thought. I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
The Bulldogs took 10 wrestlers to the tournament and six placed in their individual weight classes.
Estrada, a fourth-year wrestler, finished third at 126 pounds, with his only loss coming against a wrestler ranked first in the state and 15th in the nation in their weight class.
“I’m very proud of Bobby. He pinned everyone else he faced,” DeVestern said.
Highland junior heavyweight Sonny Venagans finished in fourth place, despite joining the team recently after the conclusion of the football season.
Sophomore Jared Mendoza finished fourth at 113 pounds.
Thomas Gearllach, a fourth-year wrestler, finished seventh at 170 pounds, with his only loss to No. 3 wrestler in the state.
Cesar Lopez finished seventh at 152 pounds, finishing 3-1 at the tournament.
Highland, which is 2-0 in the Golden League, will compete at Antelope Valley High on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will also compete at the Mann Classic, a 64-team tournament at Marina High School on Friday and Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Eagle Cup
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls soccer team split a pair off games on the first day of its tournament, the 20th annual Eagle Cup on Saturday at Lancaster High School.
Lancaster defeated Maranatha 3-0 and lost to Riverside Prep 4-2.
Melanie Del Toro scored in the second minute of the win against Maranatha, on an assist from Jariah Scott, who finished with two goals.
Scott scored in the 25th minute on an assist from Aliah Alatorre and another goal in the 52nd minute off a free kick.
Scott scored in the 50th minus in the loss to Riverside Prep on a free kick. Natalie Grider scored in the 57th minute off a corner kick and an assist from Alatorre.
The Eagles are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Golden League.
The tournament concludes on Saturday at Lancaster High.
Paraclete won two games in the tournament, beating Mammoth 9-0 and Knight 3-0. Knight defeated Barstow 4-0.
Boys Basketball
Paraclete 67,
Burroughs 50
LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team rallied from a three-point halftime deficit for a 67-50 win over Burroughs in the final day of the Tom’s Famous Family Restaurant Showcase at Paraclete High.
The Spirits (7-1) trailed 28-25 at halftime and were led by Mister Burnside, who scored 20 points in the victory.
Paraclete’s Donavan Ware finished with 15 points and Amari Robinson added 11 points.
The Spirits held Burroughs to 20 points in the second half.
“Very proud of how the guys came back in the second half, picked up the energy and played some really good defense,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “I’m proud of the effort the guys gave. Tonight was really a great team effort, especially defensively. Offensively we executed really well in the second half.”
Paraclete will participate in the North Tournament in Bakersfield, starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Silverado 62,
Quartz Hill 56
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team lost to Silverado 62-56 on Saturday.
Grace Faulk led the Royals with 14 points, after Elysa Gregg left in the second quarter with a knee injury, having scored nine points.
Silverado led 32-31 at halftime and Silverado freshman Anisha Nolan scored a game-high 21 points.
