Highland falls to state champion Liberty in debut

PALMDALE — The Highland and Liberty football teams had much different possessions to start the two halves in the season opener on Friday night at Highland High School.
The Bulldogs had the ball to start the game, a possession that extended into the second quarter, but Highland walked away with no points.
Liberty, the defending State 1-A champion, opened the second half and scored on its first play.
Liberty scored four touchdowns in the second half and pulled away for a 34-7 victory over Highland.
“Very proud of them,” Highland first-year coach Justin Wyatt Sr. said. “I know our preseason is definitely stacked. A lot of people would say stacked completely against us. We’ve got some things to tighten up and finish, especially that first half. We’ve got to show what we can actually do.
“Just being honest, I feel we could have put our guys in a better situation as coaches, especially in the second half. Kudos to the Patriots over there, they made their halftime adjustments and it showed. There were some big plays that shouldn’t have happened, but I’m not the type to make excuses.”
Liberty took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter and a 13-0 lead on a 77-yard pass on the first play in the third quarter.
Highland scored its lone touchdown on its first possession of the second half.
Highland junior quarterback Justin Wyatt Jr. threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Azim Bankhead in the far corner of the end zone on fourth down and five yards with five minutes and 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Bankhead made a leaping catch over a Liberty defender.
“I feel that we did good,” said Bankhead, who had four catches for 64 yards. “They’re state. For the first week, how our team is, I think we did great.
“Little tweaks. Little tweaks. I think if those tweaks wouldn’t have happened, I think we would have won. Little baby tweaks.”
But Liberty senior quarterback Cole O’Brien answered with a 51-yard touchdown run on the Patriots’ next possession, as Liberty closed the game with three unanswered scores.
“Last week, our scrimmage was Sierra Canyon,” Wyatt Sr. said. “We challenged our offensive line and they answered with that first-quarter drive. Basically holding onto the ball. Basically just driving and driving and running the ball. That was our biggest goal, being able to run the ball. They packed the box with seven guys and that’s pretty tough, especially in that spread offense.
“They established some things. They have a pretty damn good defense over there. We’ll build on it. Take our lessons and move on.”
Highland junior running back Naim Bankhead rushed for 109 yards on 34 carries and Justin Wyatt Jr. ran for 14 yards on eight carries
Justin Wyatt Jr. completed 12-of-24 passes for 127 yards as the Bulldogs finished with 253 yards in total offense.
Liberty had 282 total yards.
O’Brien completed 3-of-8 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 80 yards on three carries and one touchdown.
Liberty senior running back Mehki Delouth rushed for 87 yards on nine carries, almost all in the first half.
Highland had a mixed start to its opener, receiving the kickoff to begin against Liberty and keeping possession for the entire first quarter.
The Bulldogs only turned the ball over on a 24-yard field goal that went wide left with nine minutes and eight seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Highland ran 26 plays to go the length of the field, reaching the 1-yard line on a run by Justin Wyatt Jr.
Justin Wyatt Jr.’s helmet came off on the play and he had to leave the field for the fourth-and-goal play, leaving the Bulldogs to scramble for the field goal.
Liberty didn’t need as many plays to march down the field, as the Patriots relied on the running of Delouth, who ran for 65 yards on his first three carries.
But, on his fourth carry, Delouth was hit hard, jarring the ball loose and the Highland defense recovered it at the 20-yard line.
Highland was forced to punt on its second drive.
Liberty took the ball deep into Highland territory for its second drive, but Highland junior Taron Smith intercepted a pass at the goalline to halt the drive.
Unfortunately, the Liberty defense intercepted Justin Wyatt Jr. on the very next play and the Patriots were able to capitalize on the turnover.
Liberty scored on the fourth play of the ensuing drive, on a 5-yard run by Delouth. The Patriots missed the PAT kick.
Highland was unable to beat the clock for halftime on its final drive of the half, getting the ball with 1:24 left and no timeouts.
Highland won its fourth Golden League title in the past five seasons last year, but lost in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, 28-26, to Cypress in the final season under coach Richard Lear.
The Bulldogs won the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 championship in 2019 and then lost in the California Bowl 4-AA Championship, 31-28 to Ripon.
Liberty finished 13-2 last season and won two championships — a CIF-Central Section title and a State title.
Liberty won the California Bowl 1-A Championship last season, beating Pittsburg 48-20.
The Patriots won the CIF-Central Section Division 1 Championship, bating San Joaquin Memorial 29-13.
