Highland falls to Glendale in tournament

The Highland baseball team dropped its first game in the 47th annual Elks Tournament, 6-3 to Glendale on Tuesday.
Sophomore Jayden Carrillo finished 2-for-3 with a sac fly RBI and a run for the Bulldogs (7-3-1), while junior Jacob Badillo recorded a hit, a walk and a run and junior Will Paxton hit a home run.
Highland senior Carter Wood took the loss, allowing six runs, three earned, on six hits with four strikeouts in five innings.
Junior Christian Arreola relieved Wood and pitched two scoreless, hitless innings with three strikeouts.
The Bulldogs play Spanish Spring (Nevada) in the tournament today at Brookhurst Park in Anaheim.
— Bishop Diego 3, Paraclete 0 (30-28, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17)
