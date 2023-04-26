 Skip to main content
Boys Tennis | Golden League: Highland 10, Knight 8

Highland edges Knight with strong doubles play

PALMDALE — The Highland and Knight boys tennis match came down to the last couple of sets.

Highland’s No. 2 doubles team of Frankie Contreras and Elian Priego, playing together for the first time, finished a three-set sweep and clinched the match for the Bulldogs with a win over Knight’s No. 1 doubles team, Wayne Jarvis and Ethan Chavez for a 10-8 team victory.

