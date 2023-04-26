Highland edges Knight with strong doubles play

PALMDALE — The Highland and Knight boys tennis match came down to the last couple of sets.
Highland’s No. 2 doubles team of Frankie Contreras and Elian Priego, playing together for the first time, finished a three-set sweep and clinched the match for the Bulldogs with a win over Knight’s No. 1 doubles team, Wayne Jarvis and Ethan Chavez for a 10-8 team victory.
“It’s our senior night and we won,” Priego said.
It was the second 10-8 win over the Hawks for the Bulldogs, who are in third place in the Golden League with one match remaining.
“They’re really good,” Priego said of Knight. “They put up good competition over there.”
Knight is in fourth place in league, which is the final guaranteed playoff spot.
“It’s still a playoff spot, so we’re not terribly disappointed,” Knight coach James Jutila said. “I’m proud of my boys. They work hard to get to where they’re at. Most of my players have made big improvements in their game.”
Contreras and Priego fought back in their first set together as a team as they trailed Knight’s No. 2 doubles team of Angel Aguilar wand Aldon Duero, 5-4. The Highland duo won three straight games to pull out a 7-5 victory.
“It was really bad, we had a ton of mistakes,” Contreras said. “I have pretty bad blisters on my hand.”
Added Priego: “Communication. It was all communication. We worked it out together. When I knew he couldn’t get it, I was there.”
Contreras and Priego won their second set 6-1 and had good match against Jarvis and Chavez, who tied the set at 3-all before the Highland pair won three straight to win the match 6-3.
“It got pretty scary right there,” Contreras said.
The Bulldogs players both fought through physical adversity as Contreras was dealing with a blister on his hand and Priego got hit in the chest with a shot.
“It was loud, but, hey, we got through it we won and that’s all that matters,” Priego said.
Highland’s No. 1 doubles team of George Meza and Obed Galicia, also playing together as a new team, came back from a 5-4 deficit of their own in their first match against Jarvis and Chavez to win 7-5. Meza and Galicia lost their second set 6-1, but came back with a 6-0 victory in their third set.
Andre Francis and Daniel Espinoza won a 6-1 set at No. 3 doubles for the Bulldogs.
“Our doubles have gotten better since last time,” Highland coach Matthew Winck said. “I think these guys really have a passion for the game. They want to play all day. It’s hard to get them out of practice.”
Aguilar and Duero won two sets, 6-1, 6-2, for the Hawks and Jarvis and Chavez picked up a 6-1 win.
“We just didn’t have the fire today,” Jutila said. “There were places where they did play extremely well. They got some great points. Doug (Cardona) played very consistent. That made a big difference. But I had other key players that I was hoping would play that well, that consistent.”
Knight’s No. 1 singles player Douglas Cardona continued to cruise through league play, winning his three sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.
“I didn’t feel like my best, but I played all right, I guess,” Cardona said. “I still won.”
Cardona is in the top three for singles players in the Golden League after sweeping Quartz Hill’s singles players the last time they played.
“This is my first time playing singles,” he said. “I joined late in the season last year, I joined midseason. I mean, I think I’m all right. … I’m having a lot of fun, actually. I love it.”
Cardona is hoping to do well in the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament this Saturday.
“Hopefully, I win Golden League, but we’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’m fine with second place, as well.”
Abraham Garcia won two sets at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1, for the Hawks.
Highland’s Vinzent Faucett won two sets at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0, while No. 2 Jesus Loera and No. 3 Edwin Palacios both won a 6-0 set.
“Big matches, Vinzent had a huge point against their No. 2,” Winck said. “Actually, the same thing that happened last time. He did that last time, too, pulled out a win versus him.”
The Bulldogs take on Littlerock on Thursday at Antelope Valley, while Knight plays at Palmdale for the final regular season matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.