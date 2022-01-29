Highland cools off Quartz Hill

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys basketball team entered the game against Highland red hot, while the Bulldogs wanted to keep close atop the Golden League standings, their only two losses coming at the hands of first-place Knight.
Neither team could get in an offensive rhythm. In the end, it was Highland’s stingy defense and poor shooting by the Royals that propelled the Bulldogs to a 44-33 road victory over host Quartz Hill, Friday night.
“They have really bought in to our defense,” Highland head coach Chris Cole said. “We’ve allowed the fewest points in league by a wide margin. It’s something we have to hang our hat on. If we hold good teams to 33 points, it’s going to be hard to beat us. I thought we played well.”
With the victory, the Bulldogs (14-7, 10-2) kept pace with Knight with two games remaining. However, with the Hawks victory over AV High on Friday, Knight clinched at least a share of the Golden League title. Highland must win its next two league games and hope Knight slips up and loses both its next two to share the league title.
The Royals (11-12, 7-5 – third place in Golden League) led 11-10 after one, but their offense fell into a coma in the second quarter. Quartz Hill had just one field goal in the second quarter, by Jaidyn Norman, and that came with 47 seconds remaining before halftime. Norman scored all three of his team’s points in the second quarter.
But it wasn’t as if the Bulldogs shot lights out in the second. They could only muster three field goals and outscored Quartz Hill 8-3, en route to an 18-14 halftime lead. Highland was just 1-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half.
“That’s been our M.O. all year. We get good looks, but we don’t finish. We just struggle,” Quartz Hill head coach Bernard Nichter said. “It was a very winnable game for us. We worked so hard to get our record to even and we didn’t handle this game well.
“We just haven’t gelled yet as a team. We’re nowhere near our peak and it’s frustrating because I know what we’re capable of. It’s frustrating not to be able to execute the way we like. When we started missing shots, it got in our heads. We were under such duress that we couldn’t focus on what we needed to.”
The Bulldogs’ strategy changed in the second half. Instead of settling for the three, Highland began to attack the rim, most notably Marcus Hill.
And like a 1980’s horror flick, Hill began to slash his way through the Royals’ defense at will, scoring layup after layup. Hill scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs maintain their lead.
“We started the game slow and sluggish, but once we got our rhythm, we were good from there. This was a big win for us,” Hill said. “This win gives us confidence, and hopefully it will prepare us for what we might see in the playoffs. I know we haven’t peaked yet; we can go higher. We’re in a good place right now. Our chemistry is good. Every win is a good win, even if we don’t play our best.”
Norman scored eight consecutive points for the Royals, a stretch that included the second and third quarters, to keep his team close, 22-18. The Bulldogs responded and their lead ballooned back up following a steal and layup by Hill, as Highland led 29-19.
Several times Quartz Hill would trim Highland’s lead and it would hover around five or six points, but it really never found its offensive groove to get them over the hump.
The Bulldogs kept their lead near double digits after Hill knifed is way through three defenders for an acrobatic layup to keep the Royals at arm’s length, 35-26, midway through the final quarter. The Royals couldn’t respond.
“There was just no energy all around. Some of us weren’t prepared and some of us were nervous,” Norman said. “We can respond from this, but we have to work together as a team. There were times when I thought we played well defensively.”
Norman led the Royals with eight points. Langston Taylor added seven points and Richard Stogsdill and Jamal Edwards both finished with five.
Ramar Whitmore and Kai Johnson both had 11 points for Highland.
“We’re just taking one game at a time, but I was really impressed tonight with our defense,” said Cole, whose team plays Saugus today in a non-league game. “I felt like we held up even though we weren’t at our best offensively.”
