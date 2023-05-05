Highland can’t hold on in loss to South

PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team was tantalizingly close to adding playoff victory to its outstanding resume for this season.
The Bulldogs were three outs away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs before South Torrance rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 6-4 victory at Highland High School on Thursday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 first-round playoff game.
Highland finishes the season 20-5-1 and shared the Golden League title with Quartz Hill. It was the second ever league title and the first for the Bulldogs since 1999.
“I felt we played good,” Highland senior Carter Wood said. “We played a good team. I feel we lived up to the standards of we’re a good team. We played another good team and it comes down to the very last pitch. I feel that we battled ’til the end and that’s all you can do. Sometimes you don’t come out on top.”
Highland scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead.
Highland senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz led off the inning with a single, junior Caleb Montemayor drew a one-out walk and junior Will Paxton was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Wood hit a two-out single to drive in both runs.
“You win the Golden League and you come out here, ‘We just played a good team. We beat a good team. We’re coming out here. We’re going to win again,’” Wood said. “Sometimes the outcome isn’t the same, but we appreciate every moment. Even if we lose, we appreciate it. This is our last game. Yesterday was our last practice.
“Last week, we won a Golden League championship. We still have to take away the positives, even though today wasn’t the outcome we wanted.”
Wood finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Bulldogs.
South Torrance (18-10) loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh for South senior James Broughton, who hit a two-run single.
“It feels great. It feels great,” Broughton said. “I didn’t have it all on the mound today, but my team was able to back me up in runs. I was able to make some pitches. My team was able to come back. We battled our hearts out today. We’re on to the next.
“We knew it was do-or-die. We knew if we didn’t get two runs, or a run, we were out. We were gone. It’s been a long year for us and we wanted to keep it going.”
South senior Jacob Reffner drove in another run on a fielder’s choice, beating out a possible 6-4-3 double play ground ball.
“I felt both teams competed their hearts out,” South coach Grady Sain said. “Just really big clutch moments by both teams. A playoff game where its a tug of war. They’re a really good ball club. We just got ourselves in position in the last inning to make a couple of hits really count and were able to push the runs across.
“I think we’ve been in that position all year long, especially the last two, three weeks of the year. I think they drew from that experience and carried a level of confidence into the last inning.”
Highland took the early lead on a solo home run to right field by senior Troy Lewis with one out in the bottom of the first inning.
“I think it was a really competitive game,” Lewis said.
The Spartans took a 2-1 lead with two runs in the third inning on three hits, including back-to-back RBI singles by senior Tyler Steere and junior Caden Lewis.
Highland tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the bottom of the third.
Montemayor hit a two-out double and scored on a bloop single down the right-field line by Paxton.
“We played good enough to win,” Highland coach Chris Paxton said. “We gave them a couple of runs early and we fought back to take the lead.
“Overall, it was a good season for the boys. We got bumped up to Division 3. We faced a good opponent. They did enough to keep themselves in the game and they ended up scoring more runs than we did.”
South took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, loading the bases with no outs.
South junior Reef Underwood led off the inning with a single and tagged and scored from third on a sacrifice fly to right field by Broughton, who finished with three RBIs.
Broughton started on the mound for the Spartans and gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter in five innings, striking out five.
South sophomore Peter Broughton finished the game, throwing two scoreless innings, striking out two and not giving up a hit or a walk.
Highland junior Jacob Badillo started on the mound for the Bulldogs and gave up three runs on five hits and a walk in four innings, striking out four.
Montemayor threw two innings of relief and gave up one run on two walks and no hits and struck out two and Will Paxton gave up two runs on three hits and one walk in one inning, striking out two.
Highland split a two-game series with Quartz Hill last week to force a two-way tie for the league championship, winning the final game of the regular season 5-2 at Quartz Hill, snapping the Royals’ 22-game winning streak.
“It shouldn’t take away from what the kids accomplished this year,” Chris Paxton said. “First Golden League championship since 1999, which is something the seniors should be really proud of when they walk away and leave here knowing that they did something like that.
“For the underclassmen, and we have several underclassmen, it’s good to experience a playoff game to know what we have to do differently next year to have a different result. Last year, we had a heartbreaker of 8-0 in the fifth inning. We came out on the wrong end today too, but we’ll keep moving forward.”
Highland lost a Division 4 first-round game at Flintridge Prep 10-9 last season.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Division 5 second round in 2021, winning 9-8 at home against Santa Paula in the first round before losing 10-1 to visiting No. 1 seed Citrus Valley in the second round.
“I think this team is great,” Lewis said. “I think we did really good this year. We had a great year.”
South Torrance will host Poly of Riverside in the second round on Tuesday. Poly defeated Sonora 8-3 in the first round on Thursday.
