 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Baseball | CIF-Southern Section Division 3 First Round | South 6, Highland 4

Highland can’t hold on in loss to South

Bulldogs give up 3 runs in top of seventh

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team was tantalizingly close to adding playoff victory to its outstanding resume for this season.

The Bulldogs were three outs away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs before South Torrance rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 6-4 victory at Highland High School on Thursday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 first-round playoff game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.