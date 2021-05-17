QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls track and field team finished their ninth straight undefeated Golden League season with an 81-51 victory over Highland on Saturday, while the Bulldogs boys kept their undefeated streak alive with an 88-23 victory over the Royals.
Brianne Smith, Natalie Caram, Patricia English, Kaitlyn Cimmarusti and Elysa Gregg each won two events for the Quartz Hill girls, who won 12 of 16 events.
Smith ran a time of 5 minutes, 24.66 seconds to win the 1,600-meter run — about 12 seconds ahead of second place — and added a victory in the 3,200 meters (12:06).
Caram posted a personal-best throw of 105 feet, 9 inches to win the discus and swept the throwing events with a win in the shot put (32-03).
English was victorious in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 4 inches, and the pole vault where she cleared 7 feet as the lone competitor.
Kaitlyn Cimmarusti swept the hurdle events, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 16.55 and the 300 hurdles in 50.97.
Gregg won the long jump (15-0) and the triple jump (32-01.5).
Quartz Hill’s Laisette Rachal added a win in the 800 meters (50.97) and the Quartz Hill 4x400-meter relay team won with a time of 4:25.94.
Highland’s LiNay Perry also won two events, taking first in the 400 meters (1:00.76) and the 200 meters (26.80).
McKayla Warr won the 100 meters (12.90) for the Bulldogs, who were also victorious in the 4x100 relay (50.11).
For the boys, Highland senior Daniel Rodriguez swept all three distance events as the Bulldogs won 12 of 15 events.
Rodriguez won the 1,600 meters in 4:19.69, winning by nearly 20 seconds, and followed with a win in the 800 meters (1:58.16) and another in the 3,200 meters (11:13.74).
Saheed Free also won three events for the Bulldogs, winning the 100-meter dash (11.46), the 200 meters (22.95) and the high jump (5-0).
Brandon Johnson won the 400 meters (53.70) and the triple jump (28-10.75) for the Bulldogs, while Jose Perez won the 110 hurdles (20.60), Jackson Langston won the 300 hurdles (51.72) and Jorge De La Santillan was victorious in the long jump (18-07.75).
The Bulldogs also won the 4x400 relay and the Royals won the 4x100 relay by default.
Ethan Hodgdon threw a personal-best 115-10 to win the discus for the Royals, while Michael Clark won the shot put (32-09).
The Golden League prelims for running events and finals for field events are at Antelope Valley on Wednesday, while the pole vault finals are at Quartz Hill on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Eastside 2, Beaumont 1
Eastside 1, Artesia 0
The Eastside boys soccer team reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals for the second time in school history with big wins in the first and second round of the playoffs this past week.
The Lions started the playoffs by defeating No. 2-seeded Beaumont 2-1 on the road on Thursday.
Beaumont took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute, but the Lions struck back in the 35th minute when a Joel Ruelas corner kick connected with Diego Mireles, who headed the ball in the net to tie the game.
Eastside took the lead in the 68th minute as Joel Rueles earned another assist when he passed the ball to Matthew Renteria who sprinted 30 yards before punching the ball in.
Goalkeeper Angel Gonzalez preserved the win with four saves.
Gonzalez also helped the Lions get a shutout win against Artesia in the second round on Saturday. The Lions won 1-0 with another four saves from Gonzalez.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but Eastside finally got on the board in the 70th minute.
Forward Chance Shearer dribbled the ball inside the 18-yard line and was fouled, giving the Lions a penalty kick. Mireles took the kick and sent it into the net.
Eastside coach Jorge Vega is proud of his players and thankful to his assistant coaches, Luis Jimenez and Julio Sirrin, “for all of the work and dedication they have put into our program.”
Eastside hosts Citrus Hill at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
