Highland boys basketball upsets No. 2 seed

PASADENA — The Highland boys basketball team used a stingy defense to knock off No. 2-seeded South Pasadena 54-50 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A playoffs on Tuesday.
Going into the game, Highland coach Chris Cole and his players knew it was going to be a tough game.
“We spent a lot of time scouting and preparing to shut down their main player who was averaging 21 points and eight rebounds a game,” Cole said.
Kai Johnson echoed the same sentiments.
“We knew they had a couple guys to shut down, and from there we just needed to play our style of basketball,” he said.
Senior Ramar Whitmore helped the Bulldogs gain the lead in the first quarter with back-to-back steals and layups. As they have all season, Highland played its stingy defense and ended the quarter up 12-7.
South Pasadena responded with a 7-0 run to start the second quarter and pull ahead. Ben Estrada and Steven Hwang answered back with two 3-pointers, but the Bulldogs found themselves down again by one.
The Bulldogs quickly turned up the defense and went on a 6-0 run led by steals, blocks, and layups by Marcus Hill and Khaliq Johnson. The Bulldogs led 28-22 at halftime.
The Tigers once again answered back to start the third quarter with a 7-0 run to go on top 29-28.
From there, the rest of the game was back and forth with eight total lead changes and leads swinging both ways by no more than fou points.
“We knew we had to just count on ourselves, be patient and we would pull through,” Hill said.
Whitmore agreed: “We just had to keep our head into the game.”
Highland found itself down by four with just two minutes to go, but scored to cut the lead to two. Whitmore tied. the game after a defensive stop and then put his team up by two with a steal and a layup.
“Our guys locked in and stayed even keeled despite being down 4 with less than two minutes left,” Cole said. “They kept their composure.”
The Tigers got an opportunity for a free throw, but missed and Hill snatched the rebound.
Johnson, who was having trouble offensively, was fouled in South Pasadena’s desperate attempt to stop the clock and knocked down both his free throws to put the Bulldogs up 54-50.
“I knew I had to knock them down for us to come out with the victory and lock in on the rim and I just did that,” Johnson said.
Whitmore led Highland with 22 points and added four rebounds and three steals, while Hill finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block.
“We have had leads late in games against really good teams — Saugus and Pete Knight in particular — and we let the game slip,” Cole said. “In the past, we have struggled to close out games. Tonight, we could have folded … but we found a way, the guys figured it out. That is a beautiful thing being able to close out this game tonight when so many things were stacked against us. This kind of game validates all of our hard work, practicing, watching film and commitment.”
The Bulldogs, the last Valley team standing in the Southern Section, will host Millikan in the quarterfinals on Friday.
“We are in the final eight,” Cole said. “We are so tremendously proud of our guys and their resiliency, their fight, their togetherness. But we are not done. We are fighting to extend the season for our seniors and now the focus shifts to Friday.”
— Kristin Cole contributed to this report
Rosamond 87, Chavez 65
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team kept their undefeated record intact and won their first playoff game since 2008 on Tuesday night.
The No. 1-seeded Roadrunners defeated visiting No. 16 Chavez 87-65 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Rosamond (23-0) led the entire game.
“Our full-court press again — teams can’t figure it out,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said.
Freshman Moses Wright led the Roadrunners with 24 points, while senior Alex Gonzalez followed with 19 points, including 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Rosamond junior Aaron Blake contributed 17 points and senior Sebastian Borrego added 12 points.
“It was a great offensive night, the boys were hitting their shots,” Tapia said.
The Rosamond coach also had nice things to say about Chavez, as he said they were rebuilding and would be an up-and-coming team in the next couple of years.
“It was fun playing them, they had a lot of class,” Tapia said.
The Roadrunners will play host to Kerman in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Kerman, the No. 9 seed, defeated Fowler 62-47 on Tuesday.
“Hopefully we can continue the playoff run and continue the momentum we have,” Tapia said.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 2, Taft 1, 2OT
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Taft 2-1 in double overtime on Tuesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 6 playoffs.
No. 11-seeded Taft led 1-0 at halftime before No. 3 Rosamond tied the game in the second half. The Roadrunners (9-5-2) finally got the golden goal in the second overtime period.
Senior Summer Barnum scored the Roadrunners’ first goal on an assist by junior Alexy Finch.
Finch went on to score the game-winning goal on an assist by Daisy Perez.
Junior goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks-Hemme allowed one goal and recorded seven saves in 100 minutes to earn the win.
“These girls played with a lot of heart and refused to give up, even after giving up an early goal on a free kick,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “They continued to play hard and tied the game in the second half and kept fighting into overtime and came away with the win.
“It’s easy to look at the stats and see that Summer and Finchy made plays, but literally every member of this team had a role in the win.”
The Roadrunners will host North Bakersfield on Thursday.
The No. 11-seeded North knocked off No. 6 West Bakersfield 1-0 on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Quartz Hill 2, Ontario 1, 2OT
ONTARIO — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team defeated Ontario 2-1 in double overtime in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday.
Senior Damien Montoya and sophomore Cameron Harris each scored a goal for the Royals (13-4-5).
Quartz Hill junior Ari Chung and senior Evan Kurian recorded one assist apiece.
Junior goalkeeper Xander Jakeway made six saves for the Royals.
Quartz Hill moves on to the quarterfinals where it will play host to St. Margaret’s on Friday.
St. Margaret’s defeated Valley Christian of Cerritos 1-0 on Tuesday.
Littlerock 1, Monrovia 0
MONROVIA — The Littlerock boys soccer team continued its run in the playoffs with its third straight road win on Tuesday, a 1-0 victory over host Monrovia in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
The Lobos (13-3-4) will finally get a home playoff game on Friday when they host a quarterfinal game against Cate of Carpinteria. Cate defeated Coachella Valley 1-0 on Tuesday.
TPAA 3, Marshall 2
PASADENA — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team defeated Marshall 3-2 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on Tuesday.
The Griffins (13-0-1), who led 2-1 at halftime, will move on to the quarterfinals on Friday where they will face Silverado.
Silverado beat Burroughs of Burbank 2-0 on Tuesday.
Palmdale 2, Valencia 1 (5-4 PKs)
VALENCIA — The Palmdale boys soccer team kept its playoff run alive with a 2-1 victory over Valencia, advancing 5-4 on penalty kicks, in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday.
The Falcons, who won the Division 4 championship last year, will play at Sunny Hills in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Baseball
Thousand Oaks 5, Quartz Hill 1
THOUSAND OAKS — The Quartz Hill baseball team suffered its first loss of the season after falling to Thousand Oaks 5-1 on Tuesday in the Easton Tournament.
Senior Chase Mac scored the lone run for the Royals (1-1) on an error in the seventh inning.
Quartz Hill senior Luke Frozina went 2-for-2 with the Royals only two hits.
Thousand Oaks also had just two hits (both doubles), but benefitted from 11 walks.
Ismael Quintero took the loss for Quartz Hill, allowing three runs, two earned, on no hits with nine walks and two strikeouts.
Dominick Lee pitched 1.1 innings of relief, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Mac pitched one perfect frame, while Nicholas Eliopulos closed out the game with one scoreless inning, allowing one hit.
Quartz Hill continues in the tournament on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.