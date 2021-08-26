PALMDALE — The Highland girls volleyball team defeated visiting Desert Christian in four sets on Tuesday night at Highland High School.
Highland defeated Desert Christian 25-9, 25-11, 23-25, 25-10.
Desert Christian setter Riley Wiser finished with eight digs, six assists and two aces on 12 serve attempts, while libero Kailee Wallis-Welch finished with six digs.
Desert Christian coach Matthew Cataldo said both Wiser and Wallis-Welch contributed heavily to a strong defensive match.
The Knights fall to 0-3 in the preseason and will open Heritage League play on Tuesday against Santa Clarita Christian at Desert Christian High School.
