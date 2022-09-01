PALMDALE — The Highland girls volleyball team defeated California City in four sets, 25-8, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16 in a non-league match at Highland High School on Wednesday.
California City falls to 3-2 overall.
Moon Boyd led the Ravens with seven kills, Makayla Haggins finished with 14 assists and Marai Guinyard had 14 digs, successfully receiving 28 serves in the loss.
“I was proud of the way my girls responded after losing the first set,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “Highland is a very good team, well skilled, well coached. It was a good learning loss for us tonight. We didn’t get hit win, but we improved a lot throughout the night.”
California City will host Rosamond on Tuesday in its High Desert League opener.
Highland resumes Golden League play tonight at Littlerock High.
