Highland baseball wins two in tourney

LA HABRA — The Highland baseball team won its first two games in the 88th annual Lions Tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated La Habra 11-1 in the first game and went on to pick up a 6-1 win over Garfield in the second game.
The first game was tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning before Highland broke out for 10 runs in the frame to take the lead.
Tony Cano, Darren Roberts, Will Paxton, Jason Walker and Caleb Montemayor all contributed hits for the Bulldogs, while Christian Arreola and Shea Lewis both doubled.
Montemayor picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six in six innings. Angel Flores pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the game.
In the second game, Darren Roberts earned the victory, allowing just one run on one hit and striking out five in six frames. Lewis pitched a scoreless seventh.
Roberts went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs for Highland, while Montemayor and Lewis hit triples in the game.
Highland plays at Moorpark today in the tournament.
