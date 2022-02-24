PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Golden Valley 13-12 in a nonleague game at Highland High school on Wednesday.
Highland (4-2) finished with 11 hits against Golden Valley (3-1).
Five Highland players finished with two hits apiece.
Jason Walker was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Jacob Rodriguez-Katz was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Tony Cano was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Carter Wood was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Will Paxton was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Highland pitcher Darren Roberts earned the win, giving up three runs, one earned, on two hits in four innings.
Highland will play a doubleheader at Temple City on Saturday.
Swimming
Quartz Hill
SANTA CLARITA — The Quartz Hill swim team opened the season with a meet against Valencia on Tuesday at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.
The Quartz Hill girls swim team lost 112-58 to Valencia, as the Royals won four events.
The Quartz Hill boys lost 126-44, with senior Sebastian Petho winning two events.
Quartz Hill is in Division 3, while Valencia is Division 1.
“Overall, we were very pleased with the first meet under less than ideal circumstances,” Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said of a very cold and windy day in Santa Claria. “It’s a good first step in our season.”
Petho won the 200 freestyle in one minute and 48.30 seconds and the 500 free (4:59.18), both with CIF consideration times.
Petho also had CIF consideration times in the 100 free (50.71) while leading off the Quartz Hill boys 400 free relay to a second-place finish. The 400 free relay team that also featured Miguel Valencia, Ethan Howell and AJ Petho also finished with a CIF consideration time (3:38.38).
Four Quartz Hill girls swam CIF consideration times in their individual events.
Senior Emily Drossel, freshman Bethany Burga, senior Kiana Hernriquez and sophomore Isabelle Drossel earned a consideration time in the 200 free relay (1st, 1:46.16) and a CIF automatic time in the 400 free relay (2nd place, 3:52.50).
Emily Drossel led off both relays and earned CIF times in both the 50 free (25.96) and the 100 free (56.44).
Burga won the 200 free (2:04.23) and Emily Drossel won the 100 butterfly (59.55) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.85).
Reed said the CIF times are very important as the CIF is only accepting times that come from a fully automatic touchpad system, which the Golden League does not have.
“So for swimmers to qualify for CIF swimming this year, those times will have to come from meets outside our area, primarily at swim invitationals or meets against Foothill League schools that use this system at all their home meets,” Reed said.
Quartz Hill will host Burroughs Ridgecrest in a meet on Friday at Marie Kerr pool
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.