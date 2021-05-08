PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team scored eight runs with two outs in the fifth inning on Friday against Lancaster.
The Bulldogs rallied from a one-run deficit, taking advantage of four errors in the inning, and pulled away for an 11-6 Golden League victory over Lancaster at Highland High School.
Highland (13-3, 8-0) trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth against Lancaster (7-7, 4-4).
“Credit to their starting pitcher, he kept us off balance real nice, but it’s something we’ve been preaching to these guys all year, don’t ever quit,” Highland coach Manuel Mobley. “If you just hustle, hustle, good things will happen. That’s actually how we got on the board. A ground ball to short and the guy just hustled and beat it out. It was a clean play. That tied us and it kind of opened from there. You hate to see mistakes at this level with these kids. You feel bad for them, but if they make them, you have to take advantage of them. That’s what we did. We answered well.”
Tony Cano and Michael Carger led off the fifth for the Bulldogs with back-to-back singles.
With two outs, Highland leadoff batter Joey Rocha legged out an infield single to tie the game.
Designated hitter Austin Schaefer followed with a misplayed ground ball that scored two runs, Shea Lewis followed with a walk and Darren Roberts hit a misplayed ground ball that scored another run.
Sophomore outfielder Troy Lewis followed with a two-run single.
“We definitely did pretty good,” Lewis said. “We came through after they scored a run, that really woke us up.
“Keep the high energy and keep feeding off each other.”
Lewis said the Bulldogs have had offensive production from the entire lineup this season.
“We just have good chemistry as a team,” Lewis said. “When one does good, we all do good.”
Cano followed with a walk and two runs scored on a misplayed ground ball by Carger.
“When we lose, we seem to struggle for one inning and it’s usually defensively,” Lancaster coach David Fischenich said. “But this team’s close. We’re a close-knit team. If you watch them after games or even now, they’ll pick each other up. They understand that it will take an entire roster to win and compete in the playoffs like we want to. When we lose, it’s usually one inning where we kick the ball around a little.”
Lancaster had taken a brief lead in the fifth inning when Nolan Murawski doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Eagles were able to cut into the 8-1 deficit in the top of the sixth.
Logan Fekety, Austin Whitaker, Bryce Parks and Ben Rodriguez drew four consecutive walks to open the sixth and Whitaker scored on a wild pitch.
Isaiah Pruitt hit a three-run home run to center field with two outs to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 8-6.
“The next inning, the pitcher couldn’t find it and they did a good job capitalizing,” Mobley said. “Put five up and we came right back and got three of them back. It made the seventh inning a little easier for us.”
Highland added some insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, on a two-run single by Schaefer, who later in the inning was able to tag from third and score on a sacrifice fly by Roberts.
Highland starting pitcher Carter Wood threw four scoreless innings, striking out seven and not giving up a hit, while walking four and hitting another.
Highland reliever Joey Rocha struck out the final four batters, including the side in the seventh, and five total in two innings.
Lancaster was held to two hits, but drew nine walks.
Highland remains the lone undefeated team in Golden League play and in first place.
“It’s better not to think about it,” Lewis said of the Bulldogs being the lone undefeated team in league. “Just think of it as another game. Play your best.”
Golden League teams are playing many non-league games against each other for more competition, since they are not allowed to travel outside the Valley for games.
Highland will host Palmdale today and play at Quartz Hill on Monday before starting a two-game league series at Palmdale on Wednesday.
Lancaster plays at Knight today and is off next week because the Eagles were originally scheduled to play two games against Antelope Valley, but the Antelopes have canceled their season.
